The village of Sidney has announced the members of its Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Committee.
Under state mandates, all municipalities with police forces must form such committees to review department practices.
According to a media release, Sidney's committee includes village residents, village business owners, village religious leaders, Village Board members, members of the Police Department, the Delaware County public defender and Delaware County district attorney.
The members are Ben Osi Ampong, Jeff Bagley, Chris Dionne, Aliana Drayton, Joe Ermeti, Larry Halbert, Michelle Hasselbarth, John Hubbard, Andy Matviak, Casey Mazzarella, Eric Oliver, Marisa Orezzoli, Dave Reynolds, Adam Sellen, Vic Tartaglia and Sheri Youngs. Youngs and Sellen are co-chairs of the committee.
The role of the committee in October and November was to review how the Sidney Police Department currently operates and, with public input, determine what changes, if any, need to be made.
Public input will be gathered during December and January. After that, the committee will draft a reform and reinvention plan that will be shared with the public, the release said.
After the public comment period has ended, the committee will make changes as needed and submit the revised plan to the village board for approval in approval.
The approved plan will be submitted to the state in March, according to the release..
