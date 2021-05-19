The Village of Sidney Police Department is seeking the public’s help investigating a car fire earlier this week that was believed to be intentional.
Sidney police and firefighters were called to a reported vehicle fire in the driveway of a Bird Avenue residence at around 8 a.m. Sunday, May 16, according to Sidney Police Chief Eric Oliver.
A preliminary investigation by Delaware County Emergency Services indicated that the blaze was intentional, Oliver said. Evidence supporting the theory included a smashed window and patterns of an accelerant.
The car belongs to an out-of-town resident who was visiting the homeowners at the time of the fire, Oliver said.
“There’s no clear motive,” Oliver said. “It’s just a very strange thing.”
No suspects have been identified as of Wednesday, May 19, but police were following a few leads.
Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call the Sidney Police Department at 607-561-2301.
