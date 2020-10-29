Willard Dann, 78, of Sidney, said, though a registered Republican, he’s committed to voting Democratic this November.
“I always voted for who I think is the best and, in this case, this time, I don’t even think it’s as much of a political situation as just common decency,” he said. “There’s no comparison between the two candidates. This time it’s a question of respect and truthfulness and all the basics. We have this one chance and we need to remove (Trump) from office.”
Despite identifying with Republican ideals, Dann said, he’s dismayed at his perceived inaction within the party.
“I’ve always been for Republican things — a lot of things, but not all — and the Republicans are smart people,” he said. “They know how Trump is, and I think they should’ve taken some steps back when they impeached him to remove him from the office. He’s creating a dictatorship because he’s got them all so scared that they don’t dare say anything to him and that’s completely backward to our Constitution.”
Though undecided at the time of the 2016 presidential election, Dann said, he’s been committed to Biden from the start of this cycle.
“I’ve been for Biden right since the beginning,” he said. “Way back before Trump was even elected, when he first started talking about running, I could see what a tyrant he is. The more we learn and the more time has progressed … it’s so evident. At the last election, I was so up in the air that I didn’t vote for either Hillary or Trump. I wish now that I had voted for Hillary, because she was an angel compared to this boy.”
Dann said Trump’s treatment of the COVID-19 crisis has him especially worried.
“One of my big things is the current pandemic,” he said. “It’s such a bad situation and getting worse and (the Republican administration) just ignores it. What’s happening in the internal group just brings it all the more to light.
“I feel that if Joe Biden had been running the virus procedure, we would’ve been over it a long time ago,” Dann continued. “Just three weeks of diligent practices by everyone and abiding by the rules and it would be pretty much gone. Look at the ripple effect — our economy, our schools. The country is hurting so bad right now with unemployment and it’s just getting worse.”
Dann said he sees nationwide tensions over race and firearms rights worsening an already “deplorable” situation.
“I belong to the NRA … and most gun people will vote for Trump just because of that one issue, but it is true that we have to take some steps on the guns,” he said. “We can’t have things happen like have happened, with shootings in schools. The Republicans say the Democrats are going to take all the guns … but Joe Biden is not looking to take all the guns. He may put restrictions on assault weapons that hold 15 rounds or more, but who needs those? Hunters don’t need those. Trump tries to paint a picture of the complete radical left as socialist and going to take all your rights, but he doesn’t have any concrete stuff to dwell on, whereas Biden is talking sense.
“And this white supremacy thing could cause a civil war in this country,” Dann continued. “The thing that scares me about it is the fact that, for a lot of (Trump’s) supporters, it seems to be starting to become the norm. They like the pushy way he is and the fact that he doesn’t listen to anybody, but they fail to see that he’s not for the country or them, he’s for himself.”
Dann said such issues are fueled by what he considers Trump’s penchant for divisiveness.
“I’ve heard Biden say, ‘We can oppose the other party, but we shouldn’t be enemies,’ but Trump has got it like we’ve got to do away with the other side and that’s dangerous talk,” he said. “He wants to be king; he would like nothing better than to abolish the election and just be king for life. President Trump has no more business being president than I do. I try not to even think about if he does get back in, because things in the next four years will get 10 times worse.”
Despite such concerns, Dann said he’s “feeling cautiously confident” about a Biden win.
“The more I see, the more I’m feeling good about it,” he said. “Right now, I think all the things the Democrats stand for are good and will be good for the country and will possibly get us back on track. We’re so far off the tracks with Trump … but people, for the most part, are sensible and it’s looking better and better for Joe Biden.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.