Sidney resident Les Gregory is celebrating 100 years of life.
For the Walton native, who grew up on a Depression-era farm, the past century has been a busy one. Gregory, whose birthday is April 2, served in three wars during a 30-year military career. He started and supervised the Delaware County Arson Task Force and acted as the county’s fire coordinator for 10 years. He also served as a member of the Sidney Fire Department for more than 70 years and is a lifetime member of the New York State Association of Fire Chaplains. A Boy Scout since age 12, Gregory earned Eagle Scout honors and volunteered on regional councils for about 65 years. He is also a 24-year Rotarian, having belonged to clubs in Bainbridge and Sidney, and an insurance entrepreneur, having started and operated Tri-Town Agency. A military reserve officer, National Guard member, Red Cross volunteer and former village of Sidney trustee, Gregory is also a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Gregory said service, whether military or civic, proved a defining tenet of his long life. He entered the military at 18, in 1941, and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1944, flying B-24 bombers in World War II; when he flew in Vietnam, it was with the rank of major.
“I was in three wars — World War II, Korea and Vietnam — and I came out of it with a couple of scars, but no real permanent injury, except it cost me my hearing,” he said. “I was No. 69 when I entered the Air Corps (which became the U.S. Air Force). I flew for years, and I had the pleasure of meeting Orville Wright many years ago, and he was a white-haired gentleman (then). I was a great admirer of what he accomplished.
“I’ve been connected with the fire department of Delaware County for about 73 years, and I have made many dear friends over the years, and I appreciate what all of our firemen have done, especially the volunteers,” Gregory continued. “I admire those types of people and I would like to be one of them. This is my advice to any young man: take the long view of ‘how is this going to affect my life, how is it going to affect other people’s lives?’ What we do for other people, I believe, is why our creator created us: to help each other. That’s what I’ve tried to do with my fellow men and women.”
Gregory was awarded a 40-year plaque by Gen. Henry H. Arnold for, according to a media release, “advancing the cause of American military power and independent air force.”
Gregory credited his upbringing with shaping his life’s commitments.
“I had two children of my own and two (step)children, and I marvel at what my parents were able to do during the Depression,” he said, noting that the Gregory farm occupied forest land visible today near the armory and “when you cross the bridge to go to Stockton Ave.” in Walton. “We had a small river-flat farm of about five acres, which was devoted to flowers and fodder for horses and two to four cows, inside … the village of Walton, and I marvel at how they were able to retain that land. Somehow, they did it; all credit to my parents.
“I would say early Boy Scout and early training in Sunday school through the Congregational Church in Walton … were responsible for the pattern of my life,” Gregory continued. “I have sought to pay back for all that the man upstairs has given me, in family, food and friends. Now, I’m playing out the last few years of my life and reminiscing about what I did, and I hope I’ve done my best.”
Gregory’s daughter, Cherie Bryan, echoed: “People always ask me how Daddy got to be this old, and I always say it’s because he lived a good life. He ate from his vegetable garden out back, which he had every single year, and as soon as he retired and wasn’t working from dawn to night for all these organizations, he would walk every morning, probably the perimeter of the town, and I think that had a lot to do with it.
“One of my favorite memories from my childhood is an incredible sense of security,” Bryan continued. “Daddy would go to all these organizations’ meetings and come home for dinner every night. I remember being a child up in bed and he and my mother would be sitting on the couch and watching ‘Johnny Carson’ and laughing. I don’t think a child could have a more secure or happy memory than being and bed and hearing your parents laughing, so there was that strong connection with family.”
Despite travelling the world, Gregory said, he always felt called home.
“I believe that the Adirondacks and Catskills are as beautiful scenery as there is to be seen in the world that I have seen through flying, and I’ve seen a lot,” he said. “I’ve been very fortunate, and some people say lucky. I loved the mountains of this area, and I have had the pleasure of flying most of the world, including the North Pole and Russia, North Africa, Italy, Wales, England.”
In a written statement, family friend and Sidney Rotarian Larry Halbert called getting to know Gregory “a respectable and honorable pleasure.”
“When I think about Les Gregory, what comes to mind is dedication to the love of country, extraordinary, humble and a lot of fun,” he said. “It is amazing how connected Les is to U.S. aviation and local history. Les does not think of himself as a hero, but he really is. There have only been a handful of men that I have known personally that strike (me) as being remarkable in so many ways. He is one of them.”
A birthday celebration will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 1 at the Sidney Fire Department at 74 River St.
“It’s a community celebration,” Bryan said, “and we hope people will come and just say hello to Daddy.”
Gregory will also be recognized, she said, Sunday, March 26 after the service at the Methodist Church in Sidney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.