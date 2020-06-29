Sidney Central School District will receive a $52,514 Farm to School grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
According to a media release, the school will expand its Farm to School program "by increasing its procurement of locally sourced produce and food products for breakfast and lunch service."
In partnership with the Rural Health Network of South Central New York and SUNY Delhi, the school "will build relationships with local farms and develop new recipes that align with New York State seasonality," the release said. The project will also expand agriculture and nutrition education through improvements to school gardens and developing a curriculum guide with district educators.
