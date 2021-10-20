Sidney seeks ideas for land in Susquehanna floodplain

Earlier this week, village of Sidney officials announced plans to seek community input for repurposing about 15 acres, or 100 parcels, of publicly owned land near the Susquehanna River in the Delaware County village’s floodplain.
According to an Oct. 18 media release, the “Resilient Sidney” initiative is being managed by Grants Administrator John Redente and Grants Manager Clarissa Walrath and will update the village’s zoning code and flood mitigation plans. The village is home to about 4,700 people.
“Between October 2021 and January 2022, we will conduct events to build consensus around a plan to improve quality of life for residents by repurposing or conserving land donated by the Sidney Community Foundation and bought out as part of federally funded flood mitigation,” the release states. “The first planned workshop on Thursday, Nov. 11 will focus on the community’s vision for types of outdoor amenities that would enhance the village.” The culminating plan, the release said, will likely be presented to village residents in January 2022.
The Nov. 11 workshop will take place virtually from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. To access the Zoom link and login information, visit resilient-sidney.com/events. The Village Hall, the release said, will also open for residents unable to attend the meeting to view a rebroadcast. To do so, contact Walrath at 607-561-2337.
In the release, Redente said the initiative “will build on years of progress and reinforce our village’s commitment to working with nature to be safe and resilient.” Also in the statement, Mayor Andy Matviak said, “The involvement of all community members is critical to developing a shared vision.”
Walrath said community input is being gathered via mailed and online surveys, with results shared during the Nov. 11 meeting. The mailers, she said, were distributed this week.
“The mailer has a paper survey attached that can be mailed back to us and it directs residents to the website, where they can also take the survey,” she said. “The November meeting is basically to, once we collect those ideas, have an open discussion on what ideas were presented and what people would like to see and what they wouldn’t. Along with our engineer, we’ll also give people a little bit more in-depth of what we’re trying to do.”
The village selected River Street Planning & Development of Troy, with PLACE Alliance Northeast of Amherst, Massachusetts, to “assist with planning and design,” the release said.
Find the survey at resilient-sidney.com/survey.
The Nature Conservancy’s $60,000 grant, Walrath said, was one of only two awarded statewide.
“It started this year … and its whole purpose is to be able to figure out what the community residents would like to see on the publicly owned properties mostly located in the floodplain,” she said. “Some of the properties are still in the process of being bought out by Delaware County, but Delaware County is on board and, once they are finished with buyouts, they actually have to have a plan to be able to turn it over to us.
“We have about 14 acres probably in vacant lots right now, but this project also includes visioning for the village’s property in the area where the (Sidney Veterans Memorial) Park is and the cornfield there, what we call the greenplain,” Walrath continued.
And while the grant is designated for the survey-taking and information-gathering stages, Walrath said, additional funding will be required to implement finalized plans.
“We’re currently working with the Nature Conservancy itself and we’ve been in discussion with (Sen. Charles) Schumer’s office to try to help us gather some ideas about what funding will be available,” she said. “I’m hoping, at the end of all this, we will be able to have some good outline of what can occur and hopefully estimates on what that might actually cost. It’s just planning through January, but by then we should have a nice, solid plan to … present to all the residents and say, ‘We heard you, this is what was said and this is what we came up with.’”
Early land-use possibilities, she said, include “creating a pocket park, where people could do yoga; tennis courts; orchards; community gardens; or a campsite.”
“We can’t put buildings up on FEMA flood property,” she said, “but we can do other things that allow water in. It’s all dependent on … the level of activity you’d want in the areas — if you want a bike path or you’d rather have an area for a music festival or a crafts festival — and having that land already scaped and appropriate to do those types of activities.”
Once plans are finalized and implemented, Walrath said, the village will own and maintain the land.
“It becomes part of what the village residents are going to be putting their taxes toward,” she said. “That’s the big thing about getting them out to have a say about how it’s going to occur, because there’s not a ton of options (for the land), but there are options. We can make it look nice and be of relatively low impact to taxpayers, so that’s what we’re trying to come up with.”
Learn more at resilient-sidney.com.
