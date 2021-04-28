One Delaware County convenience store was found not in compliance with underage drinking laws.

The Mirabito Quickway on Delaware Avenue in Sidney was cited for selling alcohol to a minor during an underage drinking initiative conducted April 23 by New York State Police. An appearance ticket was issued to the person who sold the alcohol to the minor. 

A trooper in plain clothes and one or several underaged operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a fake date of birth and must show their real ID, if asked, are tasked with checking retail establishments for compliance with state law.

The following businesses were in compliance:

• Corky’s Wine & Spirits – Main Street, Sidney

• Smiley’s Convenience Store – West Main Street, Sidney

• Mirabito Quickway – West Main Street, Sidney

• Maria’s Convenience Store – Union Street, Sidney

• Liquor & Wine Emporium – Delaware Street, Walton

• Speedway – Delaware Street, Walton

• Sunoco Country Store – Delaware Street, Walton

• Speedway – Main Street, Delhi

• Sunoco Country Store – Kingston Street, Delhi

• Mirabito Quickway – Elm Street, Delhi

• Mirabito Quickway – Main Street, Franklin

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you