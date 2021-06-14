A Sidney teenager was arrested Sunday, June 13, following a domestic incident in the village.
The 17-year-old, whose name was not released, was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation, and issued an appearance ticket in accordance with New York’s Raise the Age law.
The teen allegedly charged at a Sidney police officer twice before he was tased Sunday when officers responded to a domestic dispute at a Riverview Drive residence.
The teen refused commands to “cease his behavior” before the taser was deployed, according to Sidney Police Chief Eric Oliver. The action was successful in “stopping any further physical threat” and “brought an end to the altercation.”
The 17-year-old was evaluated by EMS at the scene and released. The officer was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.