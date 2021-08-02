Sidney to celebrate Big Rig Day

After a long haul, Big Rig Day will return to Sidney, presented by the Sidney Rotary Club and the Cullman Child Development Center.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Cullman Center at 90 West Road in Sidney.
Amy Williams, Sidney Rotarian and Cullman Center director, said, though the center hosted a similar event previously, collaborating with the club for its four-part summer series was a natural fit.
“Pre-pandemic, we did (a Big Rig Day) in summer 2019, but we couldn’t do it last year,” she said. “They reached out to us and, in thinking about the whole summer series, some members had been to the Big Rig Day we’d done in the past and really enjoyed it, so they wanted to see if we were planning on doing it again.”
Corbin Curley, Sidney Rotary president, said the collaboration connected Rotary to the series’ audience.
“As we came out of COVID, we wanted to figure out a way to get the community back out and back together, so what better or more fun way to do that than to put on events for kids?” he said. “The next problem we were going to run into was how to reach these kids and parents and find out what they’re interested in and get them to show up. Luckily, Amy is a Rotarian, so we were able to work with her to figure out the best way to get the crowd we wanted to show up, and that evolved into this partnership.”
The day’s continuation, Williams said, was also fueled by children’s enthusiasm.
“Myself and Melissa Fuller, one of our board members and parents, started planning it because she has two boys and we knew how much they love trucks,” she said. “They can look at them all day and the idea of having trucks open, where they can sit behind the wheel and pretend to drive — boys, and girls, too — they just all really love that. It started from something really pretty simple, but it is so special for kids.”
“Big Rig Day will … provide children with hands-on learning experiences by giving them the opportunity to climb into vehicles and talk to vehicle operators,” a Rotary-issued press release said.
Additional series events included Family of Heroes Day, which was canceled by rain and rescheduled for Sept. 12; Dairy Day; and Buzz About Honeybees, planned for Aug. 22. Series planning, Williams said, began in early spring. The community’s response to the series, Curley said, has been “overwhelmingly positive.”
Williams said Big Rig Day will showcase a “big variety of vehicles and heavy equipment.”
“It’s at the center because we have a big fire driveway that goes around, so we just circle the drive,” she said. “There will be a garbage truck; some sort of concrete truck; some big construction equipment; Roger Ree brings his Old Catskill Game fire truck and the kids love it, because … he has a spot he can drive around and kids can ride in the back; and we’ll have a horse and wagon.
“It’s fire trucks, ambulances, school buses — just all sorts and we’re trying to hit every kind of possible equipment,” Williams continued. “We talk to the business owners, and they bring what they’re going to bring. It’s anybody that has an interesting vehicle.”
The press release said Big Rig Day will include “dozens of large work trucks, antique cars and sports cars.”
Series attendees, Williams and Curley said, have been similarly varied.
“It’s just anybody that wants to make it,” Curley said. “We’re not just focusing on kids in Sidney, but anywhere around the area. If you’re feeling like you want to drive from Binghamton to check out all the trucks and cranes, I don’t think you’ll be disappointed.”
“I think it’s spread out, particularly now with social media, because there’s more reach,” Williams said. “It’s people who are looking for something different to do. It feels like there were a lot of Sidney people and people you always see (at Dairy Day), but it’s also nice to see some new people.”
Williams said, though all series events are free, the club and center are offsetting costs by raffling off a child-size fire truck and electric scooter.
“That money goes to support the events and the pieces you need to pull it all together,” she said. “For Cullman, we also had sponsors; we’re not-for-profit, so anytime we can raise awareness and a little bit of money, we try to do that. And (raffle funds) will go toward future events, because we want the summer series to continue and to keep good kid stuff happening.”
For more information, find “Rotary Club of Sidney NY” on Facebook or call the Cullman Center at 607-563-7529.
