Sidney is turning 250.
The Delaware County village will mark its semiquincentennial with downtown musical and dance performances, a veterans recognition ceremony, children’s activities, a 5K race, walking tours, the return of the Hometown Day Parade and more, Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11.
According to a media release, the Sidney Historical Association at 44 Grand St. will open its doors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, and 10 to 1, Saturday. SHA will also host a Pioneer Cemetery tour June 10 at 6, featuring cemetery experts and tour guides Dale and Tina Utter.
The Utters, the release said, will discuss “notable burials of the Revolutionary War, gravestone carvers (and) gravestone preservation.” The tour will conclude with a discussion by Terry McMaster, an Albany-area resident and direct descendant of the Rev. William Johnston, who is credited with founding Sidney in 1772. The village, the release states, was known variously as Johnston Settlement, Susquehanna Flats and Sidney Plains before becoming Sidney in 1886.
McMaster, 70, said while growing up, he was unfamiliar with his genealogy, but became passionate about ancestry after taking a local history class in college. That, he said, spurred decades of research.
“It’s like reading mythology and then realizing I’m a part of that; it’s mythological,” he said. “The Reverend Johnston’s daughter Ann married David McMaster in about 1770, so that’s the connection. David was a lieutenant in the militia in the Mohawk Valley during the Revolutionary War.
“There’s a little place here in Schenectady County called Corry’s Brook, and that’s where they lived in the 1750s and ‘60s,” McMaster continued. “In 1770, Rev. Johnston picked up his family and moved to Johnston Settlement, which is now Sidney. He brought his family and a couple other families to that spot. He first went and looked at the land in 1770, and he and his son went down the next year and built a cabin. The following year, he moved his family down there, so 1772 was when it was founded and that’s why it’s the 250th.”
The Rev. Johnston died, McMaster said, in 1783 “or thereabouts,” but his burial site is unknown. McMaster said Johnston’s wife, Anna, and other Johnstons are buried in Pioneer Cemetery.
Larry Halbert, vice president of the roughly 150-member Sidney Historical Association, said the free cemetery tour has been planned since the start of the year.
“It’s one of the oldest cemeteries in the entire area,” he said. “And now that the word is out, people are getting very excited about this. Many of Sidney’s earliest settlers are buried at Pioneer Cemetery, and that includes at least eight Revolutionary War patriots. There are currently about 220 gravestones in the cemetery … so there’s a lot of history.” Halbert said the tour will also include “special guest Mary Dexter … (who) has, for 50 years, been studying gravestone carvers around central New York.”
Though the weekend will include varied events, Halbert and McMaster said, the historically focused features reinforce the significance of the milestone.
“We want everyone to remember the true meaning of this,” Halbert said. “The 250th anniversary is what it’s all about, it’s our history.”
“Some people don’t care anything about history, and they don’t care about their own ancestry,” McMaster said. “But studying your family history and the history of the settlement of New York helps you understand yourself better. It helps you understand what’s important to us, what our values are as independent people.”
Visit “Sidney Chamber of Commerce” on Facebook for a complete schedule of anniversary events.
