The Sidney Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas tree lighting has gone virtual.
The pine at the corner of Main and Division streets, a holiday hallmark of the last five years, will be lit up for all to see at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, on the chamber’s Facebook page, according to President Teri Schunk.
“We still have a beautiful tree, just like always,” she said. “We just felt there was no way for people to social distance.”
The Facebook Live event replaces the chamber’s annual Holly Jolly event, which features visits to Santa’s headquarters.
“As with every community, it’s a little down-sized version of our regular holiday events,” Schunk said.
This year, Santa will be available to visit from behind the glass window of the storefront at 36 Main St., Schunk said. A mailbox will be posted outside for visitors to drop their letters to Santa. Letters with a self-addressed return envelope and a $5 donation to the Sidney Chamber of Commerce will receive a message back.
Santa is scheduled to greet fans and visitors in person throughout downtown Sidney every Saturday until Christmas from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., when he will return to his storefront headquarters for photos and COVID-safe visits until 2 p.m.
For more information, visit sidneychamber.org or call the chamber at 607-561-2642.
