The Sidney United Way will begin its annual fall fundraising campaign and celebrate its 70th year of service to Sidney and the surrounding communities with an anniversary dinner on Oct. 16 for past presidents, current and former board members, and guests, according to a media release.
John Emge, engagement director for the Northeast Region of United Way Worldwide, will speak to the group remotely because of COVID travel restrictions.
According to the release, the agency was established in 1951 as the Sidney Community Chest by Thomas Mirabito Sr., then-president of the Sidney Chamber of Commerce, along with Borden Getman. The official title was changed to United Way of Sidney, New York Inc. in 1975, enabling the organization to join with the national headquarters of the United Way.
The annual campaign started with door-to-door solicitations, and later evolved into a mailing to the public along with in-house campaigns at local businesses. Today, nearly 30 local nonprofit organizations receive funding from Sidney United Way with focus on the areas of emergency service, youth development, quality of life, education and literacy, hunger and disaster preparedness, the release said. A contingency fund also supports unexpected needs that arise throughout the year.
The Sidney United Way fundraising campaign will run from October through December. Donations may be sent to Sidney United Way, PO Box 14, Sidney, NY 13838, or online at www.sidneyunitedway.org
