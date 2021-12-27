Two Delaware County villages will get state grants to improve water infrastructure.
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced $23 million in grants to help improve water quality across New York state while mitigating the effects of climate change.
According to a media release, $20.8 million will be awarded through the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation's Green Innovation Grant Program to 17 projects that incorporate green storm water infrastructure, as well as implement energy and water efficiency measures. An additional $2.5 million in Engineering Planning Grants will help assist in planning for 56 water infrastructure projects.
"To improve water quality for communities across New York, we must take action to ensure the resiliency of our infrastructure," Hochul said in the release. "These grants remove the financial barriers for local governments to invest in critical water infrastructure projects. New York will continue to prioritize funding for low-income communities and expand access to clean water, supporting our state's economic growth and improving public health."
The village of Sidney will receive $480,000 through the GIGP program to install water meters equipped with advanced meter reading technology, the release said. The new meters will encompass the entire village, which is currently unmetered.
The village of Walton will get $30,000 through the EPG program to identify sources of septic system inflow and infiltration, evaluate alternatives and recommend improvements to the wastewater collection system.
According to the release, the Green Innovation Grant Program supports projects across the state that "utilize unique EPA-designated green stormwater infrastructure design and create cutting-edge green technologies." Competitive grants are awarded annually to projects that improve water quality and mitigate the effects of climate change through the implementation of green practices, including green stormwater infrastructure, energy efficiency and water efficiency.
Engineering Planning Grants "help eligible communities afford and start the critical planning process so they can be better prepared to seek financing to help them complete their water infrastructure projects," the release said. Grants of up to $100,000 are available to develop an engineering report that identifies problems and potential solutions. The grants have helped municipalities across the state to complete 350 engineering reports since the program's inception in 2012, the release said.
