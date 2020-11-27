Sidney woman makes donates 1,000 craft kits to kids

When the pandemic caused by the spread of COVID-19 hit, Sidney resident Linda Fulghum found a crafty way to cope.
Since March, the former preschool teacher, Rotarian and professional crafter has made and donated more than 1,000 craft kits to children.
“I have always tried to do stuff with kids; that’s the first thing I look to,” Fulghum said, recalling mentorships of Sidney teens and collaborations with Head Start students and Delaware Opportunities. “I have always been active in women’s groups and very crafty and I used to work for a scrapbook company and did traveling sales and trade shows, so I’ve always had a feel for crafts.
“When March came and everybody all of a sudden was short on masks, I immediately looked at what I had in my supplies,” she said. “I donated (supplies) … but then I thought, ‘Everybody is getting together to collect food and masks, but what about the kids?’ Nobody was doing anything for the kids and … that gave me the idea to start working on kits.”
Partnering with neighbor and then-Rotarian Marie Cole, and later the Sidney Rotary Club, Fulghum developed contact-free distribution to local kids. Kits included supplies to make journals, scrapbooks, calendars, greeting cards, suncatchers, gratitude jars, jewelry and more.
“I was concerned about exposure, so I brainstormed with Marie Cole, who works with the Salvation Army and is a former Rotarian,” she said. “I said, ‘You know a lot of people in town, how about I make the kits, give them to you and you distribute them?’ and that worked really well.
“She would post on Facebook and put out feelers in Sidney and local areas, and people would contact her,” Fulghum continued. “I would drop (finished kits) over to her house two or three times a week and she would arrange (for people) to pick them up on her porch. We didn’t look to get any credit; we were both Rotarians and that’s just what Rotarians do.”
Fulghum said she and Cole made kits age- and development-appropriate, based on feedback from parents and caregivers. Fulghum said she “stopped counting around 1,060” kits.
Fulghum said her involvement in the Sidney club connected her to a local Red Cross volunteer headed for California during the autumn wildfires there.
“I was on a conference call and someone said they were deploying to California … and they said, ‘How about I take (the craft kits) with me?’” she said, noting that, though the individual’s deployment was delayed, she worked with an agency in California to ensure distribution. “We just thought that was perfect … and we felt that we did a good thing.”
From there, Fulghum said, Sidney Rotarians suggested she make kits for students at Sidney’s Cullman Child Development Center.
“Amy Williams, the director, is also a Rotarian,” she said. “I contacted her and … she’s (having) a scavenger hunt on Saturday and I’m going to provide the 100 cotton drawstring bags so kids can collect items. That’s one thing I’m providing, and the other craft activity … I’m doing is a snowman wreath.”
Williams said the center’s kids and teachers appreciate Fulghum’s donations.
“It’s just terrific,” she said. “It’s so fun to get something new and interesting for the kids, and it’s nice that all the rooms get to have it, because most things are independently created by the teachers. It will be kind of neat to see a toddler’s take on it and a 10-year-old’s.
“It’s been a tough time for everybody,” Williams said, “and all of our kids are the kids of essential workers … so it’s just nice of her to do this for the stress and the shut-in feeling we’re all having to some degree.”
Though the center serves children from six weeks through 12 years old, Williams said, kits will be distributed to 102 students, toddlers and older. Students, she said, come from Sidney and “all over,” including the “Binghamton to Oneonta area.”
The Nov. 28 scavenger hunt, Williams said, is open to all and will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 90 West Road, Sidney, facility.
“We’ve never done anything like it before,” she said. “It’s a COVID family event. They can come to the center and we’ll give them the clues and they can wander around, then kids can put the clues into their bags and at the end, put prizes in it.”
Fulghum said, while reluctant to take credit for her efforts, she hopes to inspire others.
“We can all do little things,” she said. “I hope this sparks interest for other people. I just love crafts and I love art and I love kids, so it was a natural fit. It absolutely, positively made my day, and otherwise I would’ve been going stir crazy. I certainly would welcome any suggestions from other groups that feel like there’s a need. I definitely did not deplete my supplies; I still have way too much and I’m very open to doing more.”
Reach Fulghum at linda.fulghum@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.