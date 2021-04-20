A Democrat has entered the race for Sidney Town Council.
Beatrice S. Bishop, co-owner of Charlie’s Garlic and Orchard located on county Route 23 in Unadilla, announced her candidacy in a media release. “I have been interested and involved in the community for a very long time, and now it seems right that I should step up and ask to serve my neighbors as a Town Board member,” Bishop said in the release.
Bishop said the "cornerstone" of her platform is "greater communication and responsiveness in the form of an improved Town Website, increased accessibility to local officials and greater outreach in all print and social media."
“For far too long, residents have been in the dark about important issues happening right next door — everything from new zoning to buyout programs in the village and incidence of COVID outbreaks,” she said.
Bishop said she is also proposing a "revitalized, re-enhanced" comprehensive plan for the town.
In addition to running as a Democrat, Bishop said she will collect petitions for an independent ballot line.
