Sidney celebrated its 250th anniversary Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, with two days of downtown activities. The return of Sidney Federal Credit Union’s 30th Hometown Day Parade, absent in 2021 and 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, proved Saturday’s centerpiece.
The weekend’s events were organized by a subcommittee of the Sidney Chamber of Commerce, led by chamber president Teri Schunk and member Anna Banks.
Schunk said plans began about seven months ago with the village board, but were passed to the chamber, which runs “all the festivals” for the village.
“The village couldn’t house it and didn’t have the manpower … so they came to us and said, ‘Run with it,’” she said. “It was only going to be a one-day event, but we had so much activity, we made it a two-day event, with a lot of history — the walking tour, Sidney trivia, the Pioneer Cemetery (tour) had about 70 people, the American Legion sold out of their breakfast … and the parade, which we’ve had for many years but haven’t for a couple years because of the pandemic, so it was cool. And we’re trying to utilize Keith Clark Park more, so there was like a field day there, with vendors, bands, lots of kids' activities, lots of food trucks and beautiful weather. People just stood down there and ate and let the kids play and reminisced about Sidney and everything we have to offer.”
“It was brought up by the mayor, (Andy Matviak), because of the 250th,” Ray Baker, chamber vice president and village trustee, said. “We set up a committee … to form some sort of celebration, but this takes money, and the village can’t raise money, so we reached out to the chamber of commerce to take over. Then we set up a committee within the chamber of Teri Schunk, Anna Banks, myself, John Redente and Pat Cristelli.” According to event literature, more than 20 area businesses sponsored the festivities.
Resurrecting the parade, Baker said, became a priority early on. Schunk estimated 5,000 parade attendees, making it the largest “in 50 years, since the bicentennial.” The roughly 40-minute parade included 45 participants, she said.
“Anna Banks, (also an sfcu employee) did the parade, so that worked out well,” Baker said. “They were willing to do it because we asked them; they weren’t going to do it, but now we think we’re going to try to continue this as a yearly event, in conjunction with the chamber.”
Chamber member John Redente said marking the milestone felt momentous.
“It’s to bring people into town and show them how we’ve actually come back from the floods (of 2006 and 2011),” he said. “We’re trying to be more like we used to be, and it’s working. For the (Friday night) fireworks, we were packed. It’s been very, very positive and people are excited about it. There are people here from Binghamton, Oneonta and quite a ways. It’s a big event, and we’ve advertised all over. People want to get out and they like this kind of stuff and there are a lot of good things going on.”
“(Feedback) has been amazing,” Schunk echoed. “(People are saying), ‘It’s good to see Sidney back alive,’ ‘Let’s make this an annual thing.’”
Baker, too, said attendees appreciated activities.
“The fireworks were great and Main Street is packed (for the parade), so I think turnout’s very good,” he said. “The response has been overwhelmingly supportive.”
Lifelong local David Heath, 66, of “just outside of Sidney,” said he was glad to see the parade’s return.
“It’s pretty cool, and it gives us something to do,” he said, noting his attendance with his wife, daughter and grandson. “I think it helps Sidney. I think this is good for the town, and we’ve come other years.”
Walton resident Judy Winter also extolled the family-friendly feel of the day.
“My family is here in Sidney and we’re here to watch the parade,” she said. “My daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter are coming, so we’ll have four generations here.
“I think it’s a great idea that these small towns are still doing these kinds of things,” Winter continued. “It’s good for the economy, people’s morale and it’s fun and it’s free. (The parade) hasn’t happened for a couple of years, so this is great for the area.”
