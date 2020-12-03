GREENE — The Silo Restaurant is not closing.
“I have it for sale, but I have no intentions of closing. I’ll be here right up until I sell the place or I die,” restaurant owner Gary Kurz repeats to frenzied patrons calling in droves Thursday afternoon, worried that they missed their last chance to dine at the Chenango County landmark.
The 128-acre hilltop parcel is listed for sale at $965,000 and comes with everything on site — even the kitchen sink, Kurz said.
“It comes with tables, chairs, dishes, pots, pans, silverware, computer, artwork, glasses — those used to be cheap! The wine glasses are $5 apiece and I have hundreds of them,” he said. “If I just sold the equipment, I could probably make a hundred grand.”
Kurz said he expects that many of his employees — some of which have spent decades with the business — will stay, too, although some are also considering retirement.
One of the cooks retired last month after a 41-year career in the Silo kitchen.
“That got me thinking, when am I going to retire? Why can my cook retire and I can’t?” Kurz said. “I’ve been telling people for years I have a great exit strategy: death.”
After 48 years of working six days a week — helping out in the kitchen, sliding behind the bar or serving carved meats on the buffet line — Kurz said he’s ready for retirement.
Also included in the asking price is Kurz’s home, a two-story colonial with four bedrooms, two full baths, two half baths, a three-and-a-half-car garage, in-ground pool and a pond.
“At this stage of my life, I just feel like I’ve got to try to retire,” he said. “My wife loves the ocean.”
Joanne retired in June from her state job as a registered nurse and wants to spend more time with her husband, Kurz said.
Born and raised in the red house on the corner of Moran Road, just down the street from her current home, Joanne was all but part of the package when Kurz’s parents purchased the restaurant in 1972.
Mae and Stan, both retired restauranteurs, moved up from Kurz’s childhood home in north New Jersey at the behest of his sister-in-law, a real estate agent selling the restaurant on behalf of the Walters-Ceplo-Hingos family, who built the place in 1967.
Kurz, then 20 years old, said he followed about a year later and took over from his parents after their deaths in the early 1980s.
“I told my first wife I wanted to move upstate and run a restaurant with my parents; she said, ‘I don’t want to move up there.’ I said, ‘I am, so we may as well get divorced,’ and that’s what we did,” Kurz recalled matter-of-factly.
Kurz said he plans to try to market the property to downstate restaurant owners looking to get out of the city area.
“You worry about the COVID, but you know that’s going to end, just like the plague did,” he said. “There’s people that want to get out of the city and have their own world — that’s what this is.”
The sprawling garden landscape once hosted horse-drawn carriage and sleigh rides.
“If you have not seen the view at sunset from this window, you have no idea what you’re missing,” said Unadilla resident Jim Johnson, who, together with his wife, Marge, are weekly regulars of more than three decades.
“We have lots of memories here,” Marge said.
“Tuesday night is our favorite memory, but if you asked us Tuesday, we would have said Thursday night because that’s the last time we were here,” Jim added.
Reservations are always “highly suggested,” Kurz tells his customers, but getting a table in the bar on a Friday night is next to impossible, largely due to his longtime regulars who have de facto reservations.
“It’s the same people,” Kurz said. “They all want to hang out and talk with each other — it’s like a family.”
For Kurz, the Silo has been a family affair. His youngest son, Topher, stepped in to help when the restaurant pivoted to takeout as the coronavirus struck.
“He helped me get the takeout started — I get a little flustered because we don’t do takeout,” Kurz said. “That first week, I didn’t know what to do. I was quite devastated.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the suspension of in-person dining on a Monday in March, Kurz recalled, the day after he cooked pounds and pounds of corned beef in preparation for the St. Patrick’s Day buffet.
“I called all my reservations and told them we were switching to takeout,” Kurz said. “We sold out of everything I made.”
Missing out on the Easter and Mother’s Day buffets struck a big blow to the business, which usually serves between 800 and 1,000 diners each holiday, Kurz said. The restaurant reopened for in-person dining by Father’s Day, but only about 400 came through the door.
Thanksgiving saw 208 meals served, mostly in person, Kurz said, but still a far cry from the usual 800.
“It’s nothing like what we used to do,” he said. “Yet I still have my same mortgage, same taxes, same utilities, same taxes. It’s a tough time to make ends meet.”
“That’s not the reason I decided to sell,” Kurz continued. “I’m 68 now, it’s time to think past all this.”
Emphasizing that he has “no definite plans,” Kurz said he’s open to selling off the property in parcels, or selling the restaurant and keeping the house.
“If I don’t at least try to sell it, I’ll never be able to retire,” he said. “If I don’t, I’ll be here 'til I die. That’s all there is to it.”
The property is listed for sale by Warren Real Estate.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.