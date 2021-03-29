Site of alleged dogfighting ring briefly listed for sale

Prosecutors investigating an alleged dogfighting ring in the town of Franklin may have sufficient evidence to petition the court to impose bail for the suspect more than a year after his arrest.
A real estate listing for the County Highway 21 property once occupied by Nasir Azmat and his family may indicate that the family has left the area, according to Delaware County District Attorney John Hubbard.
“We don’t know enough yet at this point,” Hubbard told The Daily Star. “But this could be a sign that he has lessened his contacts with the area, which would be a better argument for bail.”
The 6.8-acre property was listed for sale Friday, March 26, by OXM Realty Group, an independently owned agency based in Fishkill. Fareeda Azmat, Nasir Azmat’s mother, was listed as the real estate agent.
Last February, Nasir Azmat, 41, was charged with more than 40 counts of animal cruelty and neglect after 20 sick, injured and malnourished dogs — now known as the Franklin 20 — were found crammed into cages stacked in a barn on his Franklin property.
Azmat pleaded not guilty on all counts at his preliminary hearing in Franklin Town Court.
A pretrial conference scheduled for the following month was delayed until October amid COVID-related court closures and restrictions.
Owais Khan, owner and principal broker of OXM Realty, said he immediately terminated the employment of Fareeda Azmat upon learning of the property’s alleged history. The $225,000 listing for the three-bedroom, single-family ranch was promptly released as well, just three days after it was posted.
“It’s very disturbing,” Khan said of the allegations against the son of his former employee. “I had no knowledge of this whatsoever. As soon as it was brought to my attention, it was taken care of.”
While details of a property’s history are not legally required to be disclosed in the listing, unless the home was the site of a murder or other types of violent crime, Khan said, Fareeda Azmat made no disclosures other than ownership interest, meaning the property belongs to her family.
New York state records indicate that Fareeda Azmat obtained her real estate license in July. Unless her license is sponsored by another brokerage, Khan said, she is barred from performing any further real estate transactions.
Khan said no one has regularly lived at the Franklin property in at least five weeks. To his knowledge, Nasir Azmat, his wife and their children moved in with Fareeda in Peekskill in Westchester County, about a 2½ hour drive from Franklin.
During a visit to the Franklin property Friday, Khan said, the house was empty of clothes and furniture and the fridge contained no food. Khan said he was surprised to find about 25 chickens living in the barn, seemingly unattended to.
“I did find it a little peculiar,” Khan recalled of his visit, before he was made aware of its alleged illicit use. “Something was just off there. I couldn’t put my finger on it, but it gave me goosebumps and made the hairs on the back of my neck stand up.”
No further court date has been set for Nasir Azmat. The case remains under investigation.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
