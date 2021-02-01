Chenango County reported an additional six COVID-19 related deaths this morning.
"After our report on Friday, our team sadly confirmed 6 additional Chenango County resident deaths attributed to COVID19," Chenango County Pubic Health said in a media release. "These passings add to the already tragic impact to the ongoing pandemic. Our hearts and sympathies go out to the families and friends of the deceased.
"As a point of clarification, not all of these residents passed the same day but rather we confirmed the cause of death on Friday," the release continued. "We believe it is important that we confirm the cause of death with appropriate medical documentation before adding a case to our statistics."
The latest deaths bring the total number of deaths in the county because of COVID to 45.
There were nine 109 new cases reported since Friday's report, bringing the county total to 2110, 165 that are active and 22 people are in the hospital. There are 472 people in quarantine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.