Six local farms received licenses to grow cannabis during the state Cannabis Control Board meeting Thursday, April 14.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the Cannabis Control Board approved 52 Adult-use Cannabis Conditional Cultivator Licenses across the state, a media release said. They are the first such licenses granted in New York as part of the state's Seeding Opportunity Initiative.
The approved licenses are from a pool of more than 150 submitted to the Office of Cannabis Management following the March 15 opening of the online application portal. The OCM will continue to review applications on a rolling basis and will work to get them to the board for approval as quickly as possible, the release said. In February, Hochul signed legislation creating the Cannabis Conditional Cultivator Licenses.
The six local farms that received a license are: Peter Pracilio, DBA Mount Vision Farms; Michael D. Warholic Jr., DBA Township Valley Farm; Cornucopia Growers, LLC; ReliefLeaf LLC; Westkill Bend Inc.; and Weathertop Farm LLC.
A message was left at the Township Valley Farm that wasn't returned as of press time, and the person who answered the phone at Weathertop Farm had "no comment." Phone numbers for the other four farms could not be found as of press time.
The Seeding Opportunity Initiative, announced by Hochul on March 10, "positions equity-entrepreneurs to be the first to make adult-use cannabis sales in New York with products grown by New York farmers," the release said. Under the Initiative, the initial equity-entrepreneur, retail owners must meet two criteria of eligibility to qualify.
First, they must have a cannabis-related conviction that occurred prior to the passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act on March 31, 2021, or had a parent, guardian, child, spouse or dependent with a pre-MRTA cannabis-related conviction in New York. Second, they must also have experience owning and operating a successful business in the state.
At Thursday’s meeting, the Cannabis Control Board also directed the OCM to file updated regulations for medical home cultivation for a 45-day public comment period, which would start on May 4, the first opportunity for it to appear in the state register, the release said. Only after final regulations are approved by the board will medical home cultivation of cannabis be allowed.
The public comment period for medical cannabis home cultivation regulations closed on Jan. 18. The OCM received more than 160 comments from those affected, including addiction prevention and awareness coalitions, small farmers, industry associations and clinical associations.
Revisions to the guidelines based on the past comment period include:
• Updating definitions to provide clarity for terms like “on the grounds of” and “private residence”;
• Streamlining section 115.2 to clarify that the regulations pertain to certified patients and designated caregivers 21 years of age or older;
• Amending some of the storage and security requirements to maintain protections while reducing costs;
• Clarifying the plant limit for designated caregivers growing for multiple patients; and
• Providing a framework for the sale of medical cannabis seeds or immature plants for home cultivation by entities licensed or registered with the Office. These regulations include provisions for packaging, labeling, transporting, storing, and selling of seeds and immature plants for the purposes of home cultivation of medical cannabis.
For more information, visit cannabis.ny.gov/
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
