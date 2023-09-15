The city of Oneonta will continue reconnecting water mains as part of a project in the Sixth Ward next week.
According to information from the city, a contractor will connect the new water main on River Street to the existing water main on Wilcox Avenue (north) beginning about 7:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18. Residents on Wilcox Avenue. (north) and River Street from London Avenue to 85 River St. will be without water until about 12:30 pm.
Once water is restored, water users may experience a brief change in water color and/or pressure. It is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm, a city alert said.
Drivers are recommended to avoid the area. Temporary barricades and flaggers will be in place to direct traffic safely through the work zones. Drivers are asked to exercise caution and obey all signs and flaggers.
For infoirmation related to the project, contact the Department of Public Works by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us, or calling 607-432-2100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.