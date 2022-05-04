A love of skydiving has led to a new business taking flight at the Lt. Warren E. Eaton Airport in Norwich.
John Snurkowski said he was talking with his father about things they had never done but wanted to try, and skydiving was mentioned. "The next day, my wife reminded us what we had said and we decided to go that day," he said. "I loved it and got hooked."
That was 20 years ago, and Snurkowski has made about 5,000 jumps since then, he said. He has also gotten his pilot's license.
"My wife got tired of me leaving her on the weekends to jump, so she decided to try it and got hooked too," he said. His wife, Kathleen, has also made about 5,000 jumps, he said. Snurkowski is certified by Federal Aviation Administration as a commercial pilot and a senior parachute rigger, which allows him to repair parachutes. "A parachute has to be repacked every 180 days," he said. He has taken people on tandem jumps for 15 years. Kathleen also takes people on tandem jumps, he said.
"Our kids came along and watched us jump," he said. When the kids turned 16, they started jumping too, he said. The age limit is now 18. Their son, John competes in the classic accuracy category and skydived 50 times to set a state record for the number of jumps in a day, he said. "Last Sunday, I flew and he jumped."
"We relocated to the area four years ago for work and our son convinced me to be his business partner," Snurkowski said. John is a physician's assistant at Bassett Medical Center and Kathleen works at DCMO BOCES. They opened Just Jump Skydiving at the Cooperstown Airport, but the drop zone was a "small grass strip," and the runway wasn't paved the whole way, he said.
John said Shane Butler, airport administrator at the airport in Norwich, approached them about moving their business to that airport. The Norwich facility has a paved runway, access to fuel and a larger drop zone, Snurkowski said. "The amenities are a good fit," he said.
Butler said the move will also help the airport and the area. "This will help the airport in many ways including having another long-term tenant, additional fuel sales since they fly very frequently, more public engagement at the airport as spectators and participants have more of a reason to go there, and economic development," he said.
Just Jump Skydiving is open weekends, weather permitting, Snurkowski said. Low clouds and windy conditions do not allow for skydiving, he said.
He said he loves jumping in the area and likes taking people on their first jump. "Every first jump is unique and different and I love to share it with the person," he said. "Some people like to sit and float, while others are aggressive and want spins and turns. The fall foliage is phenomenal."
He said some of the views skydivers can see include Oneida Lake, Hunter Mountain, the Green Mountains in Vermont and Elk Mountain in Pennsylvania. He said the only place he has been skydiving with a better view was Arches National Park in Utah.
Snurkowski said the youngest person he has taken skydiving was 18 and the oldest was 92 and he has taken a few paraplegics.
"As long as they feel like they are in good health, I will take them," he said.
For more information, visit justjumpskydiving.com
