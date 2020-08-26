Otsego County's coronavirus cases increased dramatically Wednesday, Aug. 26, with Bassett Medical Center and SUNY Oneonta each confirming five positive cases and Otsego County reporting four other cases tied to a high school gathering.
Delaware County also reported one new cases on Wednesday.
Bassett Medical Center confirmed Wednesday, Aug. 26, that five employees in Cooperstown have recently tested positive for coronavirus.
A day after SUNY Oneonta officials confirmed two positive cases among the student body, a media release Wednesday stated that five more students have tested positive.
All seven of the students that have tested positive live in off-campus housing, according to the SUNY release. The Otsego County Department of Health is doing contact tracing for all seven students with help from the college and is attempting to contact anyone the students might have interacted with, according to the release.
"We are taking additional proactive measures to contain the situation," the release said.
According to a statement from Bassett, the cases were not in the hospital or clinic in Cooperstown but "in a shared office environment, a non-clinical space and building separate from the hospital and outpatient clinic building in Cooperstown."
That office with the outbreak is in Cooperstown, according to Bassett officials.
The building where the employees work was closed for cleaning and staff members were notified Friday, Aug. 21, and will be working remotely for two weeks, the Bassett statement said.
Otsego County officially reported nine new cases Wednesday, the five new SUNY positives and the four tied to the gathering of high school students.
The Bassett cases might not have been counted in Otsego statistics, because those employees may not be county residents. However, those cases were previously reported to the DOH.
