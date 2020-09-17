SUNY Oneonta reported just one new positive test result for COVID 19 Thursday and Hartwick College reported none.
The results continue a trend of stabilization, evident since SUNY Oneonta canceled in-person classes on Sept. 3 and began sending on-campus students home.
SUNY Oneonta reported the new case “within the campus community,” bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the semester to 672. No students remain on campus to isolate, according to a media release. Eight students are in quarantine on campus awaiting test results.
Hartwick College has seven active cases, according to a media release.
Meanwhile, the Chenango County Health Department announced Thursday the New York State Health Foundation has approved the Chenango United Way’s COVID-19 Response Fund for a grant of $6,785.
“Chenango County’s proposal helps strengthen the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund through the Chenango United Way and will have a positive impact on the health and safety of county residents,” a media release said. To date, the fund has raised $95,751.30 and allocated $79,290.22 of those funds. The recent award will put the fund over the $102,000 mark for money raised for COVID response. Funds have been allocated to four main categories of need in community: food security, household stability (rent, utility and prescription assistance), mental and emotional health needs, and the long-term economic impact of COVID on income stability.
Chenango County reported no new cases Thursday, leaving its total since tracking began at 245. There are three active cases, one hospitalization and 104 active quarantines, according to a media release.
The Otsego County Health Department said five new cases were reported Thursday — three related to the SUNY Oneonta outbreak and two among county residents.
According to a media release, there have been 692 confirmed cases linked to SUNY Oneonta (students or close contacts of students) and 16 confirmed cases in Hartwick College students. There are 26 active cases living in the county, with one person in a hospital.
There have been 853 total confirmed cases since tracking began.
Officials warned the total confirmed number may fluctuate slightly due to the process of removing duplicate entries.
Delaware County Public Health reported no positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
According to a media release, there have been 117 positive results since testing began. Of those, 108 recovered and were discharged. Three people are isolating at home. There are 55 people under mandatory quarantine.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that New York’s infection rate remained below 1%. Wednesday, 0.98% of test results reported to the s tate were positive, according to a media release. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other data points are available at forward.ny.gov.
“No community rose to the occasion like New Yorkers rose to the occasion,” Cuomo said in the release. “We went from the highest infection rate in the nation to one of the lowest infection rates in the nation. That’s what the history books are going to say. That happened for one reason: Because New Yorkers stepped up and were loving and believed in community and cared for one another.”
Cuomo said reopening of businesses and events must be done with care. “Now our calibration is between managing COVID and managing reopening,” he said. “We don’t want to see the COVID infection rate go over one percent for any period of time, and we are right up against it. There is no margin for error here — this pandemic is far from over: Everyone must keep washing their hands, socially distancing and wearing their masks, and above all, staying New York tough.”
