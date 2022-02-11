The South Kortright Fire District, the smallest fire district in Delaware County, is seeking new members.
The fire district is a one-mile stretch along county Route 18 in the hamlet of South Kortright, Delaware County Emergency Services Director Steve Hood said.
The district serves 30 homes, South Kortright firefighter Jason Comer said. South Kortright Fire Chief Andrew Van Buren said even though the district is small, there are some big buildings in the district including Belle Terre, the Hidden Inn and the South Kortright Community Church.
The department has one firetruck and six firefighters and is seeking new members, which is hard in such a small district, Comer said. He said the department would have fewer firefighters if not for two people who live in the Bloomville Fire District but are members of the South Kortright department.
Comer himself is out of action with a back injury, leaving the department with just five firefighters fit for duty.
With the number of active firefighters, "they are neck and neck with Arena," to have the smallest department in the county, Hood said. "Their numbers are pretty close together."
Hood said fire departments have seen a decline in membership since the 1980s, and it's "getting worse and worse every year." He said there are several factors as to why there have been declines in membership, including people being unable leave work or lacking time to complete the training hours, or households where both parents work or people needing to work more than one job to make ends meet.
He said to become a firefighter takes 72 to 80 hours of training, and more training is needed if a person wants to enter the building to fight a fire. There are also training hours for handling hazardous materials and extrication for vehicle accidents.
Van Buren, who joined the department in 2017, said "it was suggested to me by someone that I should become a firefighter. I always thought I was too busy to go through the training and I thought there were enough firefighters in the department. I never thought there was a need. I am glad I was asked and I wished I'd done it 20 years earlier."
Comer said former chief Jack Flannery told him he should join the department.
"I kept putting him off, but he finally talked me into it," Comer said. "I took the 12-week course about 10 years ago. Once you've been part of saving a neighbor's house, you know it's worth it. The department brings everybody together and shows neighbors we're always there for them. It makes a community what it is."
Van Buren said people who think they can just show up at a fire and help should seriously think about joining the fire department.
"People should go through the training so they can follow the uniform set of ways to fight a fire," he said. "This reduces the chances of people getting hurt at a fire. The training we go though helps to shave off minutes when seconds are important. Training is a blast. You learn things and make friends."
Even though the South Kortright Fire Department is small, it is credited with saving two homes from destruction from electrical fires in their attics within the 14 months. According to Van Buren, Joe Schaeffer was walking by Darlene Mastro's house on April 8, 2021, and saw smoke coming out of the house by the eaves. He ran to Comer's house and alerted him to the situation, he said. Comer then alerted fellow firefighter Michael Dengler and they ran to the firehouse, grabbed the truck, drove to the house and started putting water on the fire. Other fire departments that responded to the fire were Bloomville, Hobart, Stamford and Bovina. Van Buren said the second attic fire occurred in December 2020.
"We were lucky," Comer said. "One of the fires started around 5 o'clock in the afternoon when we were all home from work, thank goodness. Daytime response is an issue because we all have jobs. The other was during quarantine time when we were all home."
Van Buren said constant training helped put a stop to both fires.
"That's two 'stops' in less than six months," he said. "As you know, 'stops' are rare. We saved two houses. The owner of the other house, Chris Keaney, has since joined the fire department. Both neighbors have recovered from their attic fires."
Van Buren said the department held fundraisers to help the fire victims. "It was an amazing thing to happen and witness firsthand," he said.
The department wants to build a new firehouse.
"The fire truck barely fits in the firehouse," Comer said. "The firetruck was specifically made to fit in the firehouse. We have to take the firetruck out of the building to hold a meeting."
The firehouse looks like an old one-room schoolhouse and Van Buren said in old land deeds it was referred as a schoolhouse. The firetruck has inches to spare in the firehouse and not all of the firefighters' turnout gear can be hung up along the wall. There is a portable pond and a pump that won't fit on the fire truck, so if the department responds to a neighboring district for mutual aid, the pond and pump have to be transported in someone's pickup truck, he said.
Van Buren said former firefighter Don Magnan's family owns the land surrounding the firehouse and has donated some of the land for the new firehouse. The firehouse will be bigger so the department can buy a utility vehicle to transport the portable pond, and so the department doesn't have to either meet outside or pull the firetruck outside to meet in the firehouse.
Hood encouraged anyone interested in becoming a firefighter to call their local fire department, or just show up at a fire department meeting. Meetings are usually held once a month, as is training.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
