Bassett Healthcare officials reported a small fire Monday morning at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown.
According to a Bassett media release, the fire was contained in a garbage can in a private inpatient room. No patients were injured.
At the time of the release, 15 patients had been moved to "alternate space within the hospital" while teams worked to clean the area, the release said. Hospital operations were not been widely affected and care procedures were ongoing as usual.
The incident is under investigation by the State Police, the release said. No serious injuries were reported and damage within the hospital was minimal.
"We would like to thank our employees for their quick action to evacuate patients to keep them safe and maintain care needs. We are also extremely grateful to EMS, fire personnel, and law enforcement for their partnership and collaboration," the release said.
