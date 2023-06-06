Smoke from wildfires 500 to 600 miles away impacted air quality in the area Tuesday.
The U.S. National Weather Service at Binghamton announced on its Facebook page Tuesday morning wildfire smoke from fires in Ontario and Quebec, Canada were sweeping southward and would impact the area and reduce visibility to one and one-half to three miles. On Tuesday afternoon, the service said the smoke would continue into Wednesday afternoon as there was an area of low pressure over northern New England directing winds from the northwest.
According to the Associated Press, there were 160 forest fires burning in Quebec, and 260 others burning across the country as of Monday afternoon.
The smoke was so thick Tuesday afternoon in Oneonta that automatic outdoor lights came on at gas stations and restaurants and people drove their cars with their headlights on.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation issued an air quality alert until Wednesday at midnight.
“Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an air quality index value of 100 for fine particulates,” the alert said. “The air quality index, or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern.
“When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects,” the alert said. “People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician.”
The city of Oneonta also issued an air quality alert in response to the state’s declaration.
“According to Dr. Matthew Kleinmaier, chief of Emergency & Trauma Services for Bassett Healthcare Network, Bassett’s emergency departments have seen a few more asthma exacerbations and complaints of chest pain over the last day, but it’s too early to tell if it’s related to the wildfire smoke,” Gabrielle Argo, director of public relations at Bassett, said in an email.
Argo said Kleinmaier advised people to stay safe by limiting their time outdoors, but if they must be outside, they should wear a mask. She also said to make sure air conditioners filter the air before bringing it inside.
The Milford Central School District issued a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday that it would close the air vents to the classrooms and would restrict outdoor activity including recess and physical education classes. Delaware Academy and Central School District at Delhi also announced on its Facebook page Tuesday it would limit outdoor activities for children.
Due to the heavy smoke in the area, Otsego County 911 had received 18 calls relative to the smoke, Robert J. O’Brien, director, Otsego County 911 & EMS, said in an email early Tuesday afternoon. “The majority of folks who have called were not aware of the situation up North.”
O’Brien said when people call and if there is time, the dispatchers explained the situation to the callers.
Delaware County Emergency Services Director Stephen Hood said early Tuesday afternoon no one had called 911 to report the smoke, which was “absolutely terrible.”
The poor air conditions also led the Otsego County Department of Public Health to postpone its rabies clinic in Unadilla.
