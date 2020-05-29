New York State Police on Thursday released the identity of a person found dead Wednesday in the Chenango River.
Nicholas J. Russell, 18, of Smyrna, was pronounced dead at the scene after a search by the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team, divers and an airboat from the Chenango County Bureau of Fire, the Sherburne police and fire departments and the North Norwich Fire Department. Troopers responded just after 5 p.m. to reports of a person who went underwater in Sherburne near state Route 80 and county Route 23 and did not resurface, according to a media release.
Russell was swimming with three friends in the Chenango River when he began to have difficulty staying above water, according to the release. A witness attempted to assist Russell but he went underwater and never resurfaced. The medical examiner responded to the scene and Russell’s body was transported to a local funeral home, according to the release.
Contributions to the family’s funeral expenses may be made at bit.ly/russellfuneral
