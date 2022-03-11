An 800 to 1,100 acre utility-scale solar farm has been proposed in the town of Meredith by Stonewall Solar LLC and Verde Partners LLC.
Meredith Town Supervisor Jim Ellis said rumors began spreading last summer as he was asked by residents about a potential solar farm project. Michael Doud, senior developer and spokesperson for Stonewall Solar, first presented the plans for the solar farm project to the town board on Sept. 22.
Doud also met with Delaware County Board of Supervisors Chair Tina Molé and Delaware County Planning Department Director Shelly Johnson-Bennett, Ellis said. Doud returned to the Meredith Town Council Feb. 8 to present a more in-depth proposal, Ellis said.
According to the proposal’s timeline, Stonewall Solar is completing engineering studies this year and will start the permitting process. Public comments and further permitting processes will be in 2022 and 2023, with preconstruction and preparation beginning in 2023 or 2024. The construction phase is slated from 2024 to 2026 and the system operational lifespan is from 2026 through 2066. The proposal said it would create 200 to 300 construction jobs.
“This solar farm proposal is one of the largest in the state,” Ellis said.
The proposed solar farm will be on parcels of land on both sides of county Route 10, along Jersey, Shaver Hill, Palmer Hill and Rathbun Hill roads and to the top of Houghtaling Hollow. The solar panels will provide 145 megawatts and will connect to the existing NYSEG power lines that go from Colliers to Delhi.
From the back of the Meredith Town Hall near the cell tower, Ellis pointed to the different ridges where the solar farm will be located as two bald eagles, a red-tailed hawk, crows and ravens flew in the air.
“This is like looking at the Pepacton and Cannonsville Reservoirs,” he said pointing to the hills across the valley.
Most of the land is used to produce hay for local beef farmers, or is forested and the trees will have to be harvested prior to construction, he said.
Ellis, who is an electrician and teaches about renewable energy at SUNY Delhi, said he had several concerns about the project, including the impact on town roads, the decreased amount of farmland, wildlife, water and the rights of local landowners. According to their websites, the state Department of Agriculture and Markets and the American Farmland Trust have also raised concerns about solar farms taking valuable farmland out of production.
“They can say they will allow lavender farming and honey bees, but that’s not realistic. It’s going to have to be fenced off from the surrounding area for safety,” Ellis said.
The state and federal governments are pushing for more renewable energy production. In 2014, the state Legislature passed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act with a goal of 100% zero-carbon electricity by 2040.
The draft scoping plan was approved by the Climate Action Council in January and people have until April to comment on the proposal. To see the proposal, visit tinyurl.com/ybs5jv9y
“This is a state and federal project,” Ellis said. The company will receive its permits from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
The Meredith Town Planning Board is also crafting a solar farm law and is using the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority plan as a blueprint, he said.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
