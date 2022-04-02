Five large-scale solar developments are in planning stages across Schoharie County, despite widespread opposition from some residents. The largest of the five projects will also be the first built, with construction scheduled to begin in early April.
NextEra Energy received state approval to build the 50 megawatt “East Point Energy Center” in January 2021, on 1,300 acres of farmland just east of Sharon Springs. Preliminary site clearing and road construction began last month, according to nearby residents.
The fact that New York state now has final say in approving such developments — rather than local municipalities — has angered many in Schoharie County, including Supervisor William Federice, R-Conesville, chair of the county board. In his “Goals for Schoharie County” address on Feb. 18, he decried the 2020 law that created the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting and gave it the authority to review and permit any green energy development that would generate over 25 MW of electricity.
Federice called industrial solar and wind developers “predatory” in his speech to the county board. “These energy projects negatively impact host-communities with serious quality of life issues including loss of prime agricultural land, noise, viewshed degradation, real estate devaluation and other negative impacts to tourism,” he said, “while creating virtually no long-term job opportunities. Schoharie County will do all it can, against steep odds,” to fight for local interests.
Previously, major power facilities, including renewables, were governed by a 2011 law known as Article 10. It established a unified approval process by the Public Service Commission’s Siting Board but still required “environmental and public health impact analyses, studies regarding environmental justice and public safety, and consideration of local laws,” according to the board’s webpage.
The new law expands the state’s ability to overrule environmental reviews and local laws that are “unreasonably burdensome” for siting a project. It was part of an effort by former governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration to streamline approvals that had stalled in municipal zoning and planning commissions and town boards, said Federice during an interview on March 31.
In Sharon, the zoning code sets limits on converting agricultural land and on clear-cutting forest land; the NextEra Energy project ignored both these ordinances, a Feb. 2022 report from the New York State Bar Association found.
Cuomo’s 2019 climate plan set a goal to have 70% of state energy generation come from renewables by 2030. Federice said he thinks that the state’s goals are over-ambitious, with an unrealistic timeline. “It's only eight years away. They haven't even broken ground yet … . I just think it was rushed.”
Currently there are four other solar projects being discussed in Schoharie County. Two projects are in the planning stages in the town of Schoharie: Borrego Solar is a proposed 40-acre solar development off Route 30, and another 100-acre project is proposed near Warner Hill Road. Rock District Solar, a 300-acre 20 MW project is being reviewed by the Carlisle and Seward town boards. In Cobleskill, a 30-acre site near Route 145 is under consideration. All of these projects are below the 25 MW threshold, so local governments will direct the approval process.
“If you do the math, just for solar, the number of gigawatts that they want to send downstate would require a minimum, conservatively, 200,000 to 250,000 acres of upstate land, much of it valuable farmland,” Federice said. To meet state goals, he predicts there will soon be fields of solar panel stretching across central New York. Already, there are new industrial-scale solar developments planned or being built locally in Meredith, Norwich, Guilford, Canjoharie and Glen, in Montgomery County, where a 2,000-acre solar development is proposed. Further away, there are new large projects in Albany, Broome, Allegany and Chautaqua counties.
Federice is also mad that the state has taken taxation decision-making power away from local governments. “While renewable energy may be good for the environment in the long run, the taxation policies adopted by the state pose a significant detriment and challenge to upstate rural communities by severely crippling host-community tax revenues,” he said.
On Friday afternoon, John Papp was at his home on Gilbert Corners Road in Sharon, sitting by a sliding glass door with a postcard view across the Mohawk valley to the southern Adirondacks. He and his wife bought the property when they retired 11 years ago, largely because of this view. Their house sits on a slight rise, with 3.5 acres surrounded on three sides by farm fields that last summer grew hay, corn and soybeans, he said. Now, construction is starting on the NextEra development.
Across the road, a rectangle of hayfield is covered with freshly-poured gravel, a construction trailer and orange excavator parked at the back. “Every morning at 7 a.m. the noise starts,” driving his pets crazy. He expressed concern about who will end up paying for roads damaged by heavy equipment, but realizes the construction is a temporary annoyance. The new urbanized view, however “will be common for me to see for the rest of my life,” he said.
This summer instead of corn there will be solar arrays rising on the field behind him, within 300 feet of his door, he estimated. He and neighbors spent two years looking for ways to stop the development, but all roads proved to be dead ends.
Papp spoke out at public meetings, but “my voice was not heard. I had no choice in the matter. I had no vote, whatsoever. The community had hardly any control of all of this. This was a forced agenda.”
“The fight’s gone out of me,” he said, standing on the rear deck as snow began to fall again. “If I was 20 years younger, I would have fought it a lot harder, and part of me wishes I did.”
NextEra Energy and Mower, their public relations firm, did not respond to repeated requests for comments about the Sharon Springs solar development.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
