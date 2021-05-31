Soldier who died in Iraq honored with induction

A year after being told their son was being inducted in the state Senate Veterans' Hall of Fame, the parents of Cpl. Michael Mayne were officially presented with the honor during a Memorial Day service in his hometown of Burlington Flats.
Mayne was the 2020 Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame inductee from the 51st Senate District. Because of COVID, last year’s Burlington Memorial Day ceremony was cancelled and the presentation was rescheduled for this year.
Mayne, 21, served in the U.S. Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was assigned to the 5th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, a unit of the 25th Infantry Division based at Fort Wainwright, Alaska. He and two other American soldiers and a translator died Feb. 23, in Balad, Iraq when insurgents attacked his unit using small arms fire.
A 2006 graduate of Edmeston Central School, Mayne was known for his sense of humor and friendly nature, his Hall of Fame biography reads. He knew from a young age that he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather and serve his nation in the military. He joined the Army shortly after his high school graduation.
On Memorial Day 2003, he unveiled an Eagle Scout project in memorial park in Burlington Flats — flagpoles for each branch of the military. A memorial to Mayne was installed underneath the flags he built.
Mayne’s parents, Cathy and Lee, accepted the 2020 Hall of Fame honor on behalf of their son. Additionally, members of the 1st Cavalry Regiment of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, who served with Mayne, made the trip to Burlington to take part in the ceremony, according to a media release from state Sen. Peter Oberacker, who now serves the 51st State Senate District.
“We owe an eternal debt of gratitude to the men and women who have fought and died for our freedoms," Oberacker said in the release. "Cpl. Michael Mayne personified the true meaning of hero and it is my extreme honor to join Senator Seward in presenting this fitting honor.”
Former Sen. James L. Seward, who served the district last year, said, “Cpl. Michael Mayne was an exemplary soldier who cared deeply about his country and the men and women he served alongside. As my final inductee to the Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame, I could think of no one more deserving.”
The New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame inductees may be former members of any branch of the United States Armed Forces. The men and women are chosen for the honor based on either service in combat or notable work performed after discharge from the service.
The Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES established a scholarship in Mayne's name for students in the natural resources and welding programs or who planned to enlist in the military.
Mayne's military service earned him a number of honors including the Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal of Valor, Global War on Terror Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Army Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge, and Iraq Service Ribbon.
Seward presented the Maynes with the New York State Senate Liberty Medal posthumously in 2009.
