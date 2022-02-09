If you went to Oquaga Creek State Park in Masonville last summer and thought the beach seemed more crowded than usual, you weren’t alone. The park's attendance increased by more than 41,000 visitors in 2021 compared to 2019.
New York State Parks had record breaking numbers of visitors across the state last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday, Feb. 8. Annual state park attendance has grown consistently over the past 15 years, with a total 41 percent increase since 2008. There was a particularly large bump last year, with 78.4 million individual visitors recorded at state parks, historic sites, campgrounds and trails, according to a state media release.
Though statewide park attendance grew, crowds at individual parks varied widely as travel and usage patterns evolve during the pandemic.
Locally, Oquaga Creek saw the largest increase, 87% more visitors than in 2019. At Betty and Wilbur Davis State Park, a small rustic park in Westford, use increased by 34%.
Every other park in the region had a drop in use compared to pre-pandemic levels. In Otsego County, Gilbert Lake had a 33% decrease in visitors, while Glimmerglass and the Canadarago Boat Launch had minor decreases. At Bowman State Park in Oxford, Chenango County, visitors fell 24%. In Schoharie County, visitors to Mine Kill State Park on the Blenheim-Gilboa reservoir decreased 15% while use declined 33% at nearby Max Shaul Park.
Even when total attendance dropped at these parks, the number of campers increased in 2021. There was a 13% increase in the number of campsites used across the central New York region, including a 24% increase at Glimmerglass compared to 2019 levels.
In 2020, there had been a significant 15% drop in state campground use, partly because state facilities closed from April to June in accordance with COVID restrictions. However, those numbers rebounded across the state in 2021.
“During the pandemic, parks and public spaces have become more important than ever — providing New Yorkers with safe and enjoyable outdoor spaces for gatherings and recreation,” the governor said in the media release.
Statewide, overnight visitors set new records for state park and Department of Environmental Conservation campgrounds in 2021, with nearly 1.2 million overnight reservations. State park campgrounds, including campsites, cabins and cottages, were booked for more than 787,000 nights—a 145% increase over the past decade. DEC campgrounds had a 127% increase since 2011, with 394,000 reservations last year.
“Camping grew exponentially during the pandemic,” said Cassandra Harrington, executive director of Destination Marketing, which promotes tourism in Otsego County. “RV sales are through the roof and people were looking to be outside but also be in their own space, which they were deeming safer.”
In the Hudson valley, parks often exceeded their capacity with visitors from New York City. However, she said, urban tourists didn't travel too far north to get to parks as “folks chose to explore their own backyards. And so maybe they weren't traveling as far to come to more rural destinations.”
Although park use and tourism in Otsego County have not returned to prior levels, Harrington was optimistic that the visitors will return this year.
“We have not seen the visitation that we were hoping to get for the winter. But we're very optimistic about our numbers for the spring and summer and fall for 2022,” she said in a brief phone interview Wednesday. “We hope that this year means that people's traditional travel patterns are somewhat restored.”
The state’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget includes $200 million in capital funding for state parks, an 80 percent increase from the current level. This is part of the NY Parks 100 Initiative, with $440 million committed over four years leading up to the 100th anniversary of the first New York state park agency in 2024. Funding plans include the creation of two new state parks this year, in Kingston and Rochester, the governor’s office said.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
