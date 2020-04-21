Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 25F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 25F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.