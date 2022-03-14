South Kortright lawyer to run for Delaware County judge seat

A South Kortright Democrat has joined the race for Delaware County judge.
Andrew Van Buren, a lawyer with an office in Hobart, announced his candidacy over the weekend.
"I'm six months or more behind the curve," he said. "I need to do a lot of groundwork and campaigning in a short amount of time. I have a lot of energy. I am very motivated."
Delaware County Judge Richard Northrup retired Oct. 22, and there will be an election in November to fill out the last three years of his term.
Van Buren is a lifelong county resident and attorney who practiced with Terence O'Leary in Walton, and had offices in Delhi and Hobart.
He said he decided to run after the Republicans held a "backroom deal" and nominated John Hubbard for the county judge position and Joseph Ermeti for district attorney. Both Hubbard and Ermeti announced shortly after Northrup retired they would seek the judge's position.
"I was backing John Hubbard in the primary," Van Buren said. "I even went to John Hubbard's kickoff. He's going to be a tough opponent. He's been DA for many years. When I heard the circumstances on how the district attorney candidate was decided, I decided to run. It's like they picked running mates. A vote for John Hubbard is a vote for Joe Ermeti."
Van Buren, who is the South Kortright Fire Department chief, is garnering petition signatures to be placed on November's ballot. "I'm a registered Democrat, but I'm as independent as they come," he said. "I don't owe an allegiance to anyone; just the truth, country and God."
Van Buren, who was an assistant district attorney when Northrup was DA, said his involvement in the judge race "is good for democracy in Delaware County. The voters can now decide."
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer
