Southside discount grocer to close for renovations

ALDI announced the upcoming temporary closure of its Southside Oneonta store for expansion and renovations.
The Oneonta store will be closed from Tuesday, July 14 until the end of August, according to a statement from the Germany-based grocery chain. In the meantime, shoppers are encouraged to visit the ALDI stores in Norwich, Utica and Chenango Bridge.
The updated and expanded Oneonta store will feature open ceilings, natural lighting, environmentally friendly building materials and additional storage for additional fresh produce, meat and dairy, according to Aaron Sumida, vice president of ALDI’s Tully division.
“We’re remodeling more than 1,300 stores nationwide to ensure the design and experience match the high quality of our products,” Sumida said. “We’ve invested heavily in remodeling our stores and it’s paying off. Not only have we received positive feedback from shoppers, but sales have increased in all our remodeled stores.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.