COOPERSTOWN — About 500 people turned out Sunday, June 7, for a Black Lives Matter protest at the Otsego County Courthouse at 197 Main St. in Cooperstown.
The more than two-hour protest was peaceful but emotional as mostly black speakers told the majority white crowd how uncomfortable their lives could be in America. Topics included getting profiled by police; having "the conversation" with their children about racism and police treatment of minorities; and being marginalized in a country founded under the principal "that all men are created equal" while at the same time practicing slavery.
"It is systemic," Oneonta Area NAACP President Lee Fisher said. "It is a system. It was designed that way."
The crowd filled up the lawns of the county office buildings, with at least a quarter of the people in the crowd holding signs. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, almost everyone wore a mask and there were attempts at social distancing.
Several of the speakers told the white members of the audience how to be a good ally. And while white people educating themselves about the problem of systemic racism was recommended, several speakers also joked about how they were delivering knowledge for free.
Shannon McHugh, a member of Oneonta's Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, talked about her fears for her biracial daughter. She listed five things white people can do to be allies of minority community members: have "the conversation" with their children, too, and teach them to be allies; speak up and be allies themselves; voting in all elections; voting with money, especially in supporting black and minority owned businesses; and speaking up rather than hoping someone louder will speak up instead.
"White people need to hold white people accountable every time," she said.
"You are here now, which tells me you are ready to be bear witness for others," McHugh continued.
Although the event was focused on police treatment of black people and other minorities, it was mostly free of partisan politics. None of the speakers and only a few signs mentioned President Donald Trump by name. And although voting was mentioned many times, there was little direct electoral politics.
Issue-based politics were another matter, of course, and in addition to the Black Lives Matter movement, speakers touched on LGBTQ issues, the Second Amendment, reparations and education. The 51st anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City for gay rights was evoked, and speakers discussed the danger black gay and transgender people face.
The Rev. LaDana Clark of Oneonta said she is often asked where God is when bad things happen. She said God is in the hearts of the protesters and in the minds of the next generation.
"God is in our young people, rising up all over this country and all over the world," she said.
"To our young people, you are also our next generation of hope," Clark continued.
The event had no police presence. One man seemed to stage a brief counter-protest by bringing an American flag near the courthouse steps, but protest organizers asked him to move away from the speakers. When he was slow to respond, more than a dozen protesters formed a wall in front of him, holding their signs up to shield him.
The event was one of many protests nationwide in the past two weeks, since George Floyd, 46, an unarmed black man was killed Monday, May 25, when Derek Chauvin, a white officer with the Minneapolis Police Department kneeled on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest. Chauvin, 44, was fired and charged with murder after the video of the incident when viral..
Oneonta resident Bryce Wooden talked about a time his mixed-race family's house was stormed by police mistakenly on a drug raid when he was a kid, and how similar the event was the police killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville on Friday, March 13. Wooden said his family never said much about the event until recently.
"Seeing what happened to Breonna Taylor, seeing what happened to George Floyd, I can't be silent about this," Wooden said. "We can't be silent anymore."
The protest was also a fundraiser for the Oneonta Area NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union. Co-organizer MacGuire Benton said in a Facebook post Sunday the event had raised nearly $2,700 for the two groups.
"I'm lost for words to describe how proud I am of all of you," Benton wrote. "This cannot be the end though. We have to stand up every day in our communities and fight for justice and true racial equality. It is time to knock down the barriers."
There is another Black Lives Matter protest planned for 4 p.m., Sunday, June 14, at Richfield Springs Central School in Richfield Springs.
