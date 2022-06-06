Gov. Kathy Hochul has issued a proclamation declaring that special elections to fill the vacancies in the 19th and 23rd congressional districts will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23.
The special elections will fill the vacancies created by the resignations of Antonio Delgado and Tom Reed.
The 19th district contains parts of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie Counties.
"With the resignations of Congressmembers Delgado and Reed, I am declaring a special election to fill these vacancies and ensure continued representation for the residents of the 19th and 23rd Congressional Districts," Hochul said. "I look forward to developing a productive relationship with the next representatives from the 19th and 23rd Congressional Districts as we work together to deliver for New York in our nation's capital."
