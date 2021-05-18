Springbrook proposes $5M project on Ford to create apartments

Springbrook officials presented a proposed $5 million plan to renovate the upper floors of the Ford Block building into apartments during the Tuesday, May 18, meeting of the Oneonta Common Council.
The Ford Block at 186-212 Main Street includes commercial storefronts and vacant upper floors that Mayor Gary Herzig said have been the talk of possible renovations into apartments for “as long as most of us can remember.”
The project is an exciting proposal to consider, he said.
Springbrook officials reviewed plans during the Council’s meeting on Zoom and asked the city for $411,758 toward the project.
The project would support Springbrook’s mission by creating housing and employment opportunities for professionals through “strategic and transformative investment in our downtown community,” according to the document reviewed Tuesday night.
“We’re incredibly, incredibly excited about it,” said Patricia Kennedy, Springbrook chief executive officer. Springbrook has 1,400 employees, she said, and finding housing has been a challenge for them and other young professionals.
Springbrook provides many educational and support services for people with disabilities and their families.
The Ford Block is owned by Sarbro Realty of Binghamton. Herzig said Springbrook has a pending signed purchase agreement to buy the property. The intent is to convert the upper floors into market-rate apartments and not to include Springbrook programs at the site, the mayor said. The property would remain on the tax rolls, he said.
Springbrook officials said the renovation would be done in consideration of state historic preservation guidelines and tax credits would be sought. The historic character of the building façade would be maintained, they said, and the interior upgrade would improve energy efficiency and enhance accessibility.
The plan calls for renovating the two upper stories to create 22 to 24 residential units, Springbrook officials said, with studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments averaging 700 square-feet. The market-rate rent would be about $900 to $1,000, they said.
Springbrook officials asked the city for $411,758 in support, and Herzig said that money would go toward renovation of the walkway off of Main Street and a shared elevator there.
Herzig said the city hasn’t yet approved the requested amount or identified the source of funding. A possible sensible source would be parking garage renovation funds in the Downtown Revitalization Initiative account, he said.
The walkway between Main Street and the pedestrian bridge to the parking garage and the elevator in the walkway will be a partnership between the city and Springbrook, Herzig said, The walkway will be a lobby for the building and provide public access, including elevator service to the lower level and access to reach Water Street and that level of the municipal garage.
Herzig said Springbrook officials are to present the project in a sketch plan conference June 1 with the city’s Planning Commission. That meeting would precede the commission’s regular June meeting.
Under the project’s timeline, bidding would be in September with construction starting in the fall and continuing into next year, with an opening scheduled in autumn 2022, Kennedy said.
Herzig invited Council members to a tour of the upper floors on Thursday.
