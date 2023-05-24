Springbrook hosted an orientation for the inaugural class of scholars in the Springbrook Training and Education Program (STEP) on Monday, May 22.
According to a media release, STEP is “a cohort-based, in-person learning opportunity” in collaboration with SUNY Oneonta. The program is tuition-free and intended to provide educational opportunities to direct support professionals at Springbrook “who have faced obstacles when it comes to pursuing their degree, including scheduling and financing,” the release said. There is no cost to participants, including class materials and books, and credits earned through the STEP program can be applied toward a certificate or degree program in human services or a related major.
The five-course curriculum (15 total , the release said. Scholars will attend in-person classes at a Springbrook location twice a week during work hours for the first 15-week session, from late May through July, and receive paid release time from regular work responsibilities. The STEP program will continue through the year, with the final term in fall 2024.
Twenty-five people were selected from 35 applicants, including staff members from across Springbrook’s programs, including Community Homes, Capstone Day Habilitation, employment services, dietary services and The School at Springbrook. Scholars in the STEP class of 2024 include Amber Tierney, Kyle Manley, Mikalyla Stefanek, Shawn Finch, Cassandra Mumbulo, Brian Knapp, Brendan Whitehill, Tayna Torres, Jaime Provenzano, Melinda Whitmore, Amanda Travis, Miranda VanWormer, Marisa Cawley, Michael Spadaro, Jenna Llewellyn, Amber Henriksen, Rhiannon Ham, Joshua Venett, Crystal-Nicole Skuderin, Travis Gray, Loretta Ulmer, Jeff Carreras, Kara Swartz, Jacob Brandt and Dawn Turi, the release said.
The STEP program was created in coordination with SUNY Oneonta President Alberto J.F. Cardelle, Chief of Staff Danielle McMullen and Dr. Brenda Seery.
“This partnership with Springbrook brings together two anchor institutions in the community — it is a partnership that will increase access to higher education and strengthen our local workforce in the community, Cardelle said in the release. “Further, this partnership benefits the professionals, whose skill set will be greatly expanded, and the community, where these skills will benefit everyone.”
Springbrook provides at-home care, residential and educational services, day services and clinical, therapeutic and behavioral support to more than 1,100 people with developmental disabilities across New York.
