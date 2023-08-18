Springbrook has announced a partnership with Syracuse University to provide mentors for the InclusiveU program of the Taishoff Center for Inclusive Higher Education at Syracuse University.
According to a media release, InclusiveU "offers a comprehensive college experience for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including individualized coursework, professional internships, and social and extracurricular activities." Students select classes and participate in on-campus internships to gain marketable, transferable job skills.
Syracuse University students from all majors and disciplines can work with InclusiveU students as mentors, working together on social events, academics, and other campus activities. Mentors provided by Springbrook will be matched with InclusiveU students for in-class support, which includes self-advocacy, support with class work, communication and navigating student life on campus.
InclusiveU has about 100 participants each year who choose from more than 120 university programs and disciplines, the release said. Students audit one to three classes per semester and are given a certificate in their course of study when they have completed the program. InclusiveU has a built-in internship program for fourth-year students to learn job skills.
Brianna M. Shults, director of InclusiveU, said, “The Taishoff Center is thrilled about the new partnership with Springbrook. Increasing the options available to our InclusiveU students for quality services during their time on campus is another way we can help them succeed in college and achieve their goals. We are looking forward to the collaboration between our organizations.”
Lila Balliett, Springbrook assistant director of community services, said the partnership with the InclusiveU program at Syracuse University “provides a true college experience for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities; the mission of InclusiveU aligns perfectly with Springbrook’s mission of assisting people with disabilities achieve their dreams and live a robust and meaningful life. We at Springbrook are so excited to partner with InclusiveU and look forward to becoming a part of the fabric of the college community at Syracuse.”
