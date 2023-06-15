Fred Culbert, the announcer for Springfield’s Fourth of July Parade for 30 years, will lead the parade as grand marshal this year.
The parade, now in its 109th year, will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, in Springfield Center.
"For Springfield’s Fourth of July Committee, Culbert was an easy choice for the honor, not only for his dedicated service to the parade over the years but also for his countless other contributions to the Town of Springfield," organizers said in a media release.
Born in Cooperstown and raised in the Richfield Springs, Culbert taught social studies from 1965 until 1989 at Springfield Central School’s building in East Springfield, the release said.
Culbert eventually took over as school principal and administrator, as well as serving as chair for the Committee on Special Education, the release said. He was also an Eagle Scout and served as a merit badge counselor for Boy Scouts.
He also served as a Springfield town councilman for 12 years, has served on Springfield’s Zoning Board of Appeals, and currently holds the office of Springfield town historian.
Culbert has served 54 active years as a volunteer firefighter with the Springfield Fire Department, the release said.
He currently serves as president of the Springfield Historical Society. “If we don’t know what has come before, it becomes very hard to make decisions about the future,” he said.
The Springfield Historical Society’s annual Fourth of July open house will feature a display commemorating the lives of two members of the Springfield community: former Historical Society President Noel Dries and former Town Historian Jane Prior, both of whom died recently.
The Historical Society will feature a new book, “Around Springfield,” a pictorial history of the town, authored by Nancy Einreinhofer and Suzanne Goodrich and produced by Arcadia Publishing. The book includes a chapter dedicated to Springfield’s parade, the second-oldest Fourth of July parade in the nation, the release said.
After the parade, a celebration will be held at the Springfield Community Center with music by the Camden Continentals Fife and Drum Corp and the Cooperstown Community Band, food and drink, the Historical Society open house, a Revolutionary War Era exhibit by the Fort Plain Museum, farm animals, charity raffles and more, the release said.
Beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Glimmerglass State Park, a free concert by the Council Rock Band will be followed at dusk by a fireworks display.
At 4 p.m. Sunday, July 2, the Glimmerglass Festival will present its annual “Springfield Appreciation Concert” at the Alice Busch Opera Theater. Tickets for the concert are $5 each and are available at Convenience Corner Store in Springfield Center. T-shirts with this year’s parade theme, “Salute to Lady Liberty,” are also available for $10 each. All proceeds from concert ticket and T-shirt sales support parade and celebration, the release said.
The parade committee "welcomes all individuals, families, groups, and businesses to join the parade," the release said. Registration is free, and an online entry form can be accessed by clicking the “Sign Up” button on the Springfield 4th of July Parade and Celebration Facebook page.
Prizes will be awarded for floats, fire departments, veterans' organizations, school bands, junior marching organizations, musical performing groups, antique vehicles, horses and equine units. Judging will be based partly on use of the theme, “Salute to Lady Liberty,” which participants are free to interpret in any way, the release said.
Children are encouraged to register to ride their decorated bicycles in the parade, and each registered bike rider will receive a $10 prize, with trophies awarded for the best decorated. Helmets are required while riding in the parade.
For more information, email springfield.july4@gmail.com, or contact committee Chair Debra Miller at 315-858-0304.
