Springfield cancels Fourth of July parade over virus concerns

A tradition that has gone on for more than a century has been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Springfield Fourth of July Committee Chairman Ernie Whiteman announced Wednesday that this year’s activities, including the 106th annual parade, would be canceled.
A media release announcing the decision was distributed Thursday.
Whiteman said in the release: “With the announcement by the Hall of Fame that they are cancelling the Inductions in late July, I feel that we have no choice but to cancel. To do otherwise would be going against all the federal, state, and local medical and scientific experts.”
Whiteman said “efforts now should go into making the 2021 parade the biggest and best ever.”
This will not be the first time the Springfield parade has been canceled, the release said. World War II gas rationing caused the parade to be canceled in 1943, and daylong torrential rains resulted in a last-minute cancellation in 2008.
A display of fireworks at Glimmerglass State Park has also been canceled.
In addition to celebrating America’s independence, the release said, the Springfield Fourth of July Parade “has always provided a way to honor the everyday heroes in our community.”
This year, organizers said they are “more proud than ever of the way our community is working together to get through the crisis created by the Covid-19 pandemic, and we would especially like to salute all of our local essential workers and helpers.”
