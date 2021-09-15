SQSPCA announces formation of Helping Paws Society

The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals announced it has created an annual fund donation tier, the Helping Paws Society.
The tier will be aimed at securing donors of $1,000 or more, according to a media release. An anonymous matching challenge will get things started.
“A generous benefactor has thrown down the gauntlet, so to speak,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes. “To help us build the Helping Paws Society, which will in turn increase operational support, this donor has offered to match donations of $1,000 or more dollar for dollar, up to $100,000.”
Coming off a capital campaign that raised more than $5 million in just under three years, the SQSPCA is adjusting to life in both new shelter and thrift store facilities just 1.2 miles north of the former location on state Route 28 between Cooperstown and Oneonta.
“Our new shelter is comparable to a state-of-the-art healthc are facility, with sophisticated and complex plumbing, electrical, and HVAC systems designed specifically for our needs,” Haynes explained.
But the upgrades are not without continued associated costs, Haynes said.
“The reality is that the new building requires additional expense and investment to maintain,” she continued, “and the shelter revenue streams don’t come close to covering recurring operational costs, even prior to the move.
“The combined total of adoption fees, thrift store sales and municipal contract income is far lower than our expenses, especially now, in light of the fact that the maintenance requirements of the new building are more complicated and more expensive,” she added.
To become a charter member of the Helping Paws Society, visit https://www.sqspca.org/support/make-a-donation/ or call 607-547-8111, extension 101. Donors who have already made gifts of $1,000 or more in 2021, or who have SHELTER US pledge payments scheduled, will be included among the list of founding members.
Donor recognition of Helping Paws Society members will include a plaque in the shelter building and a reception later this year. The new shelter is at 5082-5088 State Route 28 in Index.
In operation since 1917, the Susquehanna SPCA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. For more information or to donate, visit www.sqspca.org
