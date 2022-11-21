The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will launch a year-end annual fund campaign on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29.
According to a SQSPCA media release, shelter supporters Beth and Gary Glynn will donate an additional $5,000 to the SQSPCA for every $20,000 raised from Nov. 29 through Dec. 31, up to $100,000.
“Thanks to this very generous matching challenge from the Glynns, we have the potential to earn an additional $25,000 if we can meet our $100,000 goal,” SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes said.
“This challenge comes at a crucial time, as it takes the place of the Save A Life Campaign the shelter has participated in for the last several years, just in case folks have been holding their donations for the start of that fund drive,” she said.
The Glynns’ matching challenge, “Promise for Parkie,” is a memorial to their dog, Parker, one of several Glynn family dachshunds.
“Beth and Gary’s love for animals in general, and for their dachshunds in particular, is something really special,” Haynes said. “We cannot thank them enough for this generous challenge or for their ongoing support of the SQSPCA and our mission.”
Because of their significant donation to the SHELTER US Capital Campaign, the SQSPCA’s new building — which opened in July of 2021 — is called “Fenton and Nanette’s House,” also named for dachshunds the Glynns have loved and lost, the release said.
Giving Tuesday, traditionally the Tuesday after Thanksgiving since its inception in 2012, is a national day of giving back to good causes. Contributions to the “Promise for Parkie” campaign can be made from Nov. 29 through Dec. 31 online at www.sqspca.org/donate/, by mail at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326, or in person.
The SQSPCA is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with new evening hours on Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Appointments to meet animals are advised to avoid wait times by calling 607-547-8111, but walk-ins are also welcome, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.