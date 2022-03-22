SQSPCA raises more than $10,000 for assistance to Ukraine

The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says it has more than doubled its original goal after issuing a call for funds to provide relief to animals, their owners and animal shelters in war-torn Ukraine.
After a weekend of news that included a story about three volunteers shot and killed by Russian militants after delivering food to an animal shelter in Busha, Ukraine, the SQSPCA announced March 7 it would collect money locally on behalf of the International Fund for Animal Welfare, including a $2,500 dollar-for-dollar match to get things started, a media release from the shelter said.
“IFAW has boots on the ground, assisting Ukrainians from Poland,” SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes said in the release. “We are pleased to be able to contribute $11,081 toward these amazing, life-saving efforts.”
Shannon Walajtys, IFAW’s director of disaster response and risk reduction, is one of the IFAW team members working overseas.
“Please accept our heartfelt thanks for your contribution to this effort. The fact that so many care gives us hope,” Walajtys messaged from Poland, according to the release. “Since the conflict began, IFAW has rushed emergency assistance to multiple partners in Ukraine and the surrounding countries working to help both animals and people"
“Folks in our region prove time and time again how very much they care about animals — in this case, in a war zone halfway across the world,” Haynes said.
“Supporters understand the deep connection between helping animals and helping humans. People are risking their lives right now to ensure animals left in shelters are cared for and pets are transported with families to safety," she said. "We are so proud to have initiated this campaign and we will always be grateful to those who donated.”
