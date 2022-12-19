The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is asking for public support to reach two year-end goals.
According to a media release, the shelter’s “Promise for Parkie Challenge” has been underway since Nov. 29. If the SQSPCA can raise $100,000 by end of Dec. 31, challenge sponsors Beth and Gary Glynn will give the shelter an additional $25,000. Totals as of mid-month were about half-way to the $100,000 goal.
SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes announced a second challenge in conjunction with “Promise for Parkie,” asking community members to help clear the shelter for the holidays.
“We are calling on folks to help animals currently at the shelter — including mice, rabbits, a pot-bellied pig, cats, kittens and dogs of all shapes and sizes — by getting them out of their kennels for Christmas,” Haynes said. “Please consider adopting if you can, or being a temporary foster if you can’t adopt.”
Adoption fees will be waived from Tuesday, Dec. 20 through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. Adoptions are subject to approval and additional fees may apply. Fostering is also encouraged during the “Kennel-Free Christmas” initiative, the release said.
“With so many people taking time off from their busy schedules to stay home for the holidays, it’s a great opportunity to foster an animal for a few days,” Haynes said. “Snoozing on a couch while listening to Christmas carols, curling up in a lap after dinner, playing outside in the snow with the kids — these are all far better ways for our animals to spend the holidays than alone in the shelter.”
For those unable to take on a pet, the shelter seeks donations to meet the fundraising challenge. “We still have a way to go to meet the Glynns’ challenge and earn that additional $25,000.00,” Haynes said.
Contributions can be made through Saturday, Dec. 31, online at www.sqspca.org/donate/, by mail at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326, or in person at the shelter.
