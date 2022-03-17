Today, Bruce Zimmer has a lot of hair. Tomorrow he plans to be bald.
Zimmer, a school bus driver and coach in Gilbertsville, is participating in a St. Baldrick’s Foundation fundraiser, as are six of his elementary school students. Saturday afternoon, the group plans to meet in the school gym to shave their heads in support of research into childhood cancer.
“Team Bruce” is one of six teams participating in this year’s annual St. Baldrick's event in Norwich. As of Thursday evening, the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton group has raised $6,453, about $1,000 shy of their goal. Overall, 39 participants have collected donations of nearly $42,000 to date. The largest individual fundraiser, Karen Maerz-Delker of Edmeston, has raised $6,145 herself, according to the foundation’s website.
“Every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer. Right? And here in the United States, one in five kids who are diagnosed won’t survive,” Zimmer said during a phone interview Thursday, after completing his bus route.
Zimmer spent six years working as a camp counselor for children with cancer, and that’s when he first let kids shave his head “from the neck up. If they want to take my eyebrows, I let them take that too,” as a gesture of support.
He has been participating in the St. Baldrick’s fundraiser since 2017, and got his students involved for the past three years. “When kids have cancer and they're going through the chemo and radiation, they lose their hair, all of their hair, and this is kind of a way for us to stand in solidarity with them. Let them know they're not alone. That there's other people out there pulling for them,” he said.
Since more adults get cancer than children, more research money also goes to finding cures for adults, according to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation website. The foundation supports medical research into finding cures as well as how to prevent long-term damage “that results from surgeries, radiation and chemotherapies given while young bodies and brains are just developing.”
Participating in the event is not just about fundraising. It also helps his students learn empathy, Zimmer said. “Realizing that, you know, the world isn't all about just them.” He mentioned Trinity O’Connor, a six-year-old from Sidney who died March third after a four-year battle with neuroblastoma. “I don't know if you've ever met a child with cancer, but they are some super kids — bright, intelligent, brave.”
Lee Mangiamele of Mount Upton has a sixth-grade daughter who helping fundraise. She thinks the project helps the kids put their own problems in context. “They're healthy, and they can be grateful for the fact. Kids look so much at all the negatives in life and really the big picture is that they've got it pretty easy. They’re all healthy, and they have families, and they're not fighting for their lives.”
Zimmer once shaved his head in November and regretted it — winter was too cold. So now he does it every March and plans to continue, hoping to recruit more students each year. “It's hair. It comes back. You know, I'm a pretty good testimony of that, because I shave in March, and I play Santa Claus in December. And I don't have to don a fake beard.”
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
