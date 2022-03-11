St. Patrick's Day parade to return to Delhi after pandemic hiatus

After a two-year hiatus, the Delhi St. Patrick's Day parade will be back Saturday, March 19.
Ed O'Neill, an organizer of the parade and owner of O'Neill's Shire Pub in Delhi, said the 2020 parade was canceled one week before it was scheduled to take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade was canceled for the same reason in 2021.
O'Neill said the committee returned all of the parade sponsors' money in 2020 after the parade was canceled, but was able to get enough sponsors this year to pay for the three pipe bands in the parade.
This will be the 10th parade in Delhi, he said. It is always held the Saturday after St. Patrick's Day to allow pipe bands a chance to participate.
The City of Albany Pipe Band will be a new addition this year, O'Neill said. Members of the Albany band will travel with the Schenectady Pipe Band to Delhi. The Oneonta-based Leatherstocking District Pipe Band will also perform in the parade, he said.
After the parade, members of the pipe bands perform inside and outside his restaurant on Main Street and on Courthouse Square, he said. "I ply them with corned beef and cabbage to play," he said.
He said he fondly remembers going to an armory in lower Manhattan with his family to hear the Irish Brigade 69th NY Infantry Unit pipe band play after watching the St. Patrick's Day parade. He wanted to re-create that feeling by inviting pipe bands to perform inside his restaurant.
This year's grand marshal is Chris Maney, who "personifies Delhi," O'Neill said. "He's a staple of the community and is selfless. He runs the Delhi Little League and Pee Wee Football."
Maney has also served as a village of Delhi trustee for the past 10 years, he said.
Maney, who works at Clark Companies, said he moved to Delhi with his family when he was a young boy 50 years ago, and was "honored to be chosen as grand marshal. I was kind of shocked when I got the call. The comments are very nice."
Maney said he was on Delhi's flood commission and the pool committee and also coached youth girls basketball in Oneonta.
O'Neill said former grand marshals have been invited to march in the parade, and there are about 30 units signed up to participate in the parade. The parade will begin at noon and will start at SUNY Delhi's main entrance on Main Street, march up Main Street, and will end at Bridge Street. Daily Star Managing Editor Robert Cairns will be the parade's announcer again this year.
O'Neill said that he, Glenn Nealis and Cairns were enjoying a pint one St. Patrick's Day and discussing their Celtic heritage.
"We started tossing around the idea to have a parade in Delhi," O'Neill said.
He said the committee starts planning the parade in December and meets once a week to solicit bands and sponsorships.
Editor's note: Daily Star Managing Editor Robert Cairns is a member of the parade committee.
