The Stamford Volunteer Fire Department delivered a generator to the Fulton County Kentucky Fire Rescue Department in Fulton, Kentucky on Monday, Dec. 20, 10 days after a tornado destroyed its firehouse and all of the equipment inside.
Fire Chief Don VanEtten said members of the fire department became aware of the tornadoes and the destruction they caused by watching the news and viewing social media posts from Kentucky fire departments.
"Fulton, Kentucky, is slightly south of Mayfield and is very similar to Stamford," VanEtten said. "It is a very rural community with a lot of farms. Their fire department has 24 active members."
In addition to the firehouse that was destroyed, four trucks were destroyed and two of the firefighters lost their homes due to the tornadoes, VanEtten said. All together, 61 homes in Fulton were destroyed by the tornado outbreak, he said.
After the tornadoes struck, Kenny King, a brother of one of the firefighters asked how he could help, VanEtten said. Stamford Fire Captain Dusty King "reached out to the fire department and asked what was needed. We were willing to send water, food, clothing and toys. They said FEMA and the Red Cross were supplying enough of those items, but what they really needed was a generator."
The Stamford firehouse was undergoing a building project and the generator was being replaced. Kenny King was doing the repairs and had the old generator, VanEtten said.
"He wanted to give the generator to the fire department," he said.
Once the donation was secured, Dusty reached out to the Fulton County Kentucky Fire Rescue Department and told Chief Wade Adams they had a generator for them, VanEtten said, and made them an offer to transport it.
To transport the generator to Kentucky, the department had to get permission from its insurance agency and the state. Delaware County Emergency Services Director Steve Hood ensured the department had the proper paperwork filed so they could travel to Kentucky under a mutual aid response for insurance purposes, he said.
The Stamford Fire Department Board of Directors held a special meeting and approved funding a trip to Kentucky and back. In addition to VanEtten and Dusty King, Stamford Fire Lieutenant Doug Cole and Stamford First Assistant Chief AJ Vamosy completed the trip. While they were traveling, the Hobart, Jefferson and Grand Gorge fire departments provided automatic mutual aid to Stamford, VanEtten said in a Facebook post.
Billy and Jim Eklund of Eklund Machinery loaded the generator onto a trailer, he said. The four left Sunday morning and traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, he said. The four delivered the generator Monday afternoon.
VanEtten said the fire department is currently using the local Baptist church as its operation base while it cleans up the fire station, which is now just a concrete pad. He said the National Guard is actively cleaning up roads and is providing traffic control. If people want to donate, there are two funds accepting money for tornado victims at the Hickman Citizens Bank, VanEtten said. People can call 270-236-2525 and specify whether they want the money to go to the Cayce Baptist Church for tornado victims or the Fulton, Kentucky County Fire Relief funds.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
