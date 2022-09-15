The Stamford Library will host its first Community Wellness Fair from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. The event will bring together service organizations and wellness providers from throughout the greater Stamford area, according to a media release from the library
Organizations and wellness providers scheduled to participate include the Stamford Wellness Center, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County, Fidelis Care, Tobacco Free Communities, Mountain’s Bounty Massage Therapy, the Catskill Addiction Coalition, Delaware County Office for the Aging, Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie, Oneida, Herkimer, and Madison Counties Cancer Services Program and Delaware County Pride.
Scheduled presentations will begin at 1 p.m. with a "blessing circle."
At 1:30 p.m. a representative of the Cancer Services Program will lead a presentation on breast, cervical, and colon cancer prevention and early detection, including who should be screened and when.
At 2 p.m., choreographer, movement educator, and Zen practitioner Clyde Fusei Forth will teach sitting meditation. At 2:30 p.m. Rachel Condry will lead a presentation on deep listening and moving practice.
At 3 p.m., Heather Warner, of Delaware County Public Health, will talk about HPV education and vaccination for cancer prevention and at 3:30 p.m. Clyde Fusei Forth will return to present movement meditation.
Scheduled presentations will wrap up at 4 p.m. with a nutrition presentation by herbalist Marguerite Uhlmann-Bower and Miki Aso of Plant Pioneers.
Throughout the event, children ages 7 and older are invited to join Megan Avery, of Hipstitch Academy, to create their own lavender eye pillows. Coloring pages and other hands-on activities will be available for younger children.
Raffle prizes will be available. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to all. For more information visit StamfordLibraryNY.org or call 607-652-5001. The Stamford Library is at 117 Main St. in the village of Stamford.
